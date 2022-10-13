Eat Play Stay: St. Robert

Tune into this episode of “Eat Play Stay” to see what kind of fun this city of just over 6,000 people has in store for residents and visitors.

On this episode of “Eat Play Stay Kansas City,” we’re off to St. Robert, Missouri.

Where is St. Robert, Missouri?

St. Robert is a landlocked region in middle America. It’s located in the heart of south-central Missouri 100 miles from St. Louis and 100 miles from Springfield.

EAT – RESTAURANTS IN ST. ROBERT, MO

Honey Chile’ Please

📍 St. Robert, MO

Honey Chile’ Please is owned and operated by Kimsha Rosensteel, who opened the restaurant in 2015. Serving up eclectic southern soul food, Kimsha puts a spin on the old-fashioned recipes she grew up with. The dishes show how travel and military life affected her as she was growing up. The filling, decadent meals leave guests satisfied (and ready for a nap).

Don’t miss out on the huge pieces of freshly made, decadent cake.

Honey Chile' Please $$ $$ Getting there 658 Missouri Ave Suite 3, St Robert, MO 65584, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Fri Closed Sat 12–5pm Sun Closed Call (573) 451-2772 More Info

Route 66 Taco and Wing Company

📍 St. Robert, MO

Route 66 Taco and Wing Company is exactly what it sounds like: tacos, burritos, and hand tossed wings. One of its most popular burritos, the “Mother Road,” is loaded with ribeye steak and French fries. That’s just one example of how the chefs at Route 66 Taco and Wing Company put their spin on the classics.

The restaurant has trivia every Tuesday and it’s one of the busiest nights of the week.

Hopper’s Pub

📍 Waynesville, MO

Located on Route 66, Hopper’s Pub offers a great family environment for anyone looking for a good meal near the legendary Route 66. The restaurant has 66 beers on tap to celebrate Route 66, but it might be most well-known for its Monday night bingo. Camaraderie is great between players as they yell different chants depending on what numbers are called.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN ST. ROBERT, MO

Uranus Fudge Factory

📍 St. Robert, MO

A visit to Uranus Fudge Factory is all about getting a little weird and having fun. There are weird things around every corner. In addition to a fudge factory, there’s a restaurant, a general store, mini golf, and a sideshow museum. The sideshow museum, filled with oddities, is also home to a performer who does magic and sword-swallowing.

Uranus Fudge Factory And General Store Getting there 14400 State Hwy Z, St Robert, MO 65584, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 8am–9pm Call (833) 487-2687 More Info

Bridal Cave and Thunder Mountain Park

📍 Camdenton, MO

Bridal Cave and Thunder Mountain Park is an experience you don’t want to miss near St. Robert. Daily tours take guests deep into the cave for exploration. The cave is so dark you can’t see your hand in front of your face — but don’t worry, you get a lantern. The highlight of the tour is the viewing of the lake nestled deep in the cave.

Fugitive Beach

📍 Rolla, MO

Fugitive Beach is a limestone quarry converted into a fun swimming destination for families. Despite what you may hear, there are no Missouri sharks here! The natural limestone gives the water a bluish-greenish tint. There are plenty of activities for the whole family here, from sliding into the water on one of the multiple slides or cliff jumping to playing volleyball or relaxing at the bar.

STAY: WHERE TO STAY IN ST. ROBERT, MO

Ruby’s Landing

📍 Waynesville, MO

Ruby’s Landing is more than just a great place to stay near St. Robert. It’s an experience. Choose from the bed and breakfast or tiny home, cabins, or one of its traditional campsites and take advantage of all their amenities. The resort is right on the river, so you have a chance to float, canoe, or kayak.

Ruby's Landing Getting there 22474 Restful Ln, Waynesville, MO 65583, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 9am–5pm Fri-Sat 8am–9pm Sun 8am–4pm Call (573) 855-9567 More Info

