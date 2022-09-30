Hit Me With Your Best Spot: Hummingbirds, Fish Bowls, & Bathrooms

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
Download the Very Local channel for FREE on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.
Tourists may love Orlando, but nobody loves it like the locals. In this episode of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot Orlando,” we’re going straight to the source to ask these locals where they love to hang out, dine, and shop local.
Locals in this episode include:
- Shannea “Nikki” Akins & Inez “Elaine” Akins – Owners of Nikki’s Place
- Steve Lewis – Owner of Gideon’s Bakehouse
- Lisa Hardt – Runs the Instagram Page @theshittybeautiful
Steve’s Picks
Best Dessert in Orlando – Sister Honey’s
MUST TRY: The Humming Bird Cake
The “king of cookies” and owner of Gideon’s Bakeshop, knows a good dessert when he tastes one. We asked Steve where to find the best Hummingbird Cake in the city and he did not disappoint. Sister Honey’s is a small award winning local bakery in Orlando that offers a mouth-watering menu of cakes, pies, and other delectable desserts.
Handmade Goods in Orlando – Freehand Goods
- 📍Audubon Park
- Website: https://freehandgoods.com
- Freehand Goods Facebook Page
- Freehand Goods Instagram
MUST TRY: The Caribbean Breeze Candle
Freehand Goods inside the East End Market is Steve’s recommendation for where to shop local for high-end hand-crafted goods. A percentage of the t-shirt sales at Freehand Goods go to conservation efforts in Florida. So not only do you look good, you can feel good about your purchase too.
Nikki and Elaine’s Picks
Fun on a Budget – Magical Midway
- 📍International Drive
- Website: https://magicalmidwayslingshot.com
- Magical Midway Facebook Page
- Magical Midway Instagram
MUST TRY: The Sling Shot
If you want to have fun in Orlando while avoiding the large crowds and huge ticket prices, Nikki and Inez have the spot for you. Magical Midway on International Drive is the place for no-frills budget thrills. You can pay as you go so you don’t have to worry about not getting your money’s worth when it comes to the rides.
Seafood in Orlando – High Tide Harry’s
- 📍East Orlando
- Website: https://hightideharrys.com
- High Tide Harry’s Facebook Page
MUST TRY: The Fish Bowl Cocktail
In the mood for some fresh seafood in Orlando? Nikki and Elaine recommend High Tide Harry’s. Snow crab and shrimp are the main attraction but they also have frog legs, catfish, and almost anything else that swims. The seafood restaurant in Orlando also serves steak, ribs, and chicken for those who prefer the turf over the surf.
Lisa’s Picks
Best Bar in Orlando – The Thirsty Topher
- 📍 Ivanhoe Village
- Website: https://www.thirstytopher.fun
- The Thirsty Topher Facebook Page
- The Thirsty Topher Instagram
Lisa, the porcelain princess is up next with her pick for the best watering hole in the city. The Thirsty Topher is a chill bar in Orlando that offers beer and wine. Not sure what to get? The bartenders are glad to help you find the right beverage for your taste without being pretentious.
Favorite Orlando Theater – Renaissance Theatre Company
- 📍 North Orange
- Website: https://rentheatre.com
- Renaissance Theatre Company Facebook Page
- Renaissance Theatre Company Instagram
The theatre in Orlando performs original immersive shows. The theatre company opened in October of 2021and has been well received by the public. The performance space is focused on fair pay for artists so when you pay for your ticket you know that the actors and performers are being paid fairly.
Looking For More Local Content?
You can watch new episodes of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot” and more original shows for FREE on the Very Local app.
Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere
START STREAMING
Watch all of the episodes of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot” for free on the Very Local channel. Available on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, & Android.
Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more
More stories
Hit Me With Your Best Spot: Hummingbirds, Fish Bowls, & Bathrooms
In this episode of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot Orlando,” we’re going straight to the source to ask these locals where they love to hang out, dine, and shop local.
Here are the Sacramento real estate social accounts you need to follow
Looking for rehab inspiration? New homes on the market? Historical houses? We’ve got the real estate accounts you should follow on social media.
Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown: Community Connections
In this episode of Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown, Maddy and Dixie meet individuals and families giving back to the community.
Blind Kitchen: Et Tu, Chicken Liver
In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.
Fried & True Tips For Doing New Orleans Fried Chicken Fest Right
We asked around for tips to help you hatch the best Fried Chicken Festival plan!
Eat Play Stay: Ojai
Tune into this episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Ojai to see some of our favorite spots to explore in and around this Southern California’s lowkey community with lush valleys and juicy vineyards.
Palm & Pine puts New Orleans twists on international fine dining
Since 2019, Jordan Herndon and Amarys Herndon have run Palm & Pine, a casual-cool French Quarter restaurant at 308 N. Rampart St. The couple, who moved to New Orleans from Texas, got their start working side-by-side at French Quarter staple Arnaud’s while attending culinary school at Delgado. Later, Jordan was named sous chef at Ralph’s […]
Crimes, Cons and Capers: Love Scams
How do scammers get away with their romantic rackets? Find out on this episode of “Crimes, Cons and Capers: Love Scams.”
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Takes Flight
From unbelievable hot air balloons to exciting chase crews in action, this episode will take you on a wild ride.
Eat Play Stay: Fresno, CA
Tune into our episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Fresno to see some of our favorite spots to explore in and around California’s San Joaquin Valley.
Sorry, we couldn't find any posts. Please try a different search.