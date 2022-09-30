Hit Me With Your Best Spot: Hummingbirds, Fish Bowls, & Bathrooms

Tourists may love Orlando, but nobody loves it like the locals. In this episode of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot Orlando,” we’re going straight to the source to ask these locals where they love to hang out, dine, and shop local.

Locals in this episode include:

Shannea “Nikki” Akins & Inez “Elaine” Akins – Owners of Nikki’s Place



– Owners of Nikki’s Place Steve Lewis – Owner of Gideon’s Bakehouse



– Owner of Gideon’s Bakehouse Lisa Hardt – Runs the Instagram Page @theshittybeautiful

Steve’s Picks

Best Dessert in Orlando – Sister Honey’s

MUST TRY: The Humming Bird Cake

The “king of cookies” and owner of Gideon’s Bakeshop, knows a good dessert when he tastes one. We asked Steve where to find the best Hummingbird Cake in the city and he did not disappoint. Sister Honey’s is a small award winning local bakery in Orlando that offers a mouth-watering menu of cakes, pies, and other delectable desserts.

Sister Honey's $$ $$ Getting there 247 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Sat 11am–6pm Sun Closed Call (407) 730-7315 More Info

Handmade Goods in Orlando – Freehand Goods

MUST TRY: The Caribbean Breeze Candle

Freehand Goods inside the East End Market is Steve’s recommendation for where to shop local for high-end hand-crafted goods. A percentage of the t-shirt sales at Freehand Goods go to conservation efforts in Florida. So not only do you look good, you can feel good about your purchase too.

Nikki and Elaine’s Picks

Fun on a Budget – Magical Midway

MUST TRY: The Sling Shot

If you want to have fun in Orlando while avoiding the large crowds and huge ticket prices, Nikki and Inez have the spot for you. Magical Midway on International Drive is the place for no-frills budget thrills. You can pay as you go so you don’t have to worry about not getting your money’s worth when it comes to the rides.

Magical Midway Arcade & SlingShot Getting there 7001 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 11am–1am Call (407) 370-5353 More Info

Seafood in Orlando – High Tide Harry’s

MUST TRY: The Fish Bowl Cocktail

In the mood for some fresh seafood in Orlando? Nikki and Elaine recommend High Tide Harry’s. Snow crab and shrimp are the main attraction but they also have frog legs, catfish, and almost anything else that swims. The seafood restaurant in Orlando also serves steak, ribs, and chicken for those who prefer the turf over the surf.

Lisa’s Picks

Best Bar in Orlando – The Thirsty Topher

Lisa, the porcelain princess is up next with her pick for the best watering hole in the city. The Thirsty Topher is a chill bar in Orlando that offers beer and wine. Not sure what to get? The bartenders are glad to help you find the right beverage for your taste without being pretentious.

The Thirsty Topher $$ $$ Getting there 601 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 3pm–12am Fri 3pm–2am Sat 12pm–2am Sun 12pm–12am Call (407) 491-4342 More Info

Favorite Orlando Theater – Renaissance Theatre Company

The theatre in Orlando performs original immersive shows. The theatre company opened in October of 2021and has been well received by the public. The performance space is focused on fair pay for artists so when you pay for your ticket you know that the actors and performers are being paid fairly.

Looking For More Local Content?

You can watch new episodes of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot” and more original shows for FREE on the Very Local app.

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more