Hit Me With Your Best Spot: Hummingbirds, Fish Bowls, & Bathrooms

LeeAnn Huntoon

LeeAnn Huntoon

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!

Download the Very Local channel for FREE on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.

Get the Very Local App

LeeAnn Huntoon

Tourists may love Orlando, but nobody loves it like the locals. In this episode of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot Orlando,” we’re going straight to the source to ask these locals where they love to hang out, dine, and shop local.

Locals in this episode include:

  • Shannea “Nikki” Akins & Inez “Elaine” Akins – Owners of Nikki’s Place
  • Steve Lewis – Owner of Gideon’s Bakehouse
  • Lisa Hardt – Runs the Instagram Page @theshittybeautiful

Steve’s Picks

Best Dessert in Orlando – Sister Honey’s

MUST TRY: The Humming Bird Cake

The “king of cookies” and owner of Gideon’s Bakeshop, knows a good dessert when he tastes one. We asked Steve where to find the best Hummingbird Cake in the city and he did not disappoint. Sister Honey’s is a small award winning local bakery in Orlando that offers a mouth-watering menu of cakes, pies, and other delectable desserts.

Sister Honey's
$$$$
Getting there
247 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Sat 11am–6pm
Sun Closed
Call
(407) 730-7315
More Info

Handmade Goods in Orlando – Freehand Goods

MUST TRY: The Caribbean Breeze Candle

Freehand Goods inside the East End Market is Steve’s recommendation for where to shop local for high-end hand-crafted goods. A percentage of the t-shirt sales at Freehand Goods go to conservation efforts in Florida. So not only do you look good, you can feel good about your purchase too.

Nikki and Elaine’s Picks

Fun on a Budget – Magical Midway

MUST TRY: The Sling Shot

If you want to have fun in Orlando while avoiding the large crowds and huge ticket prices, Nikki and Inez have the spot for you. Magical Midway on International Drive is the place for no-frills budget thrills. You can pay as you go so you don’t have to worry about not getting your money’s worth when it comes to the rides.

Magical Midway Arcade & SlingShot
Getting there
7001 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Sun 11am–1am
Call
(407) 370-5353
More Info

Seafood in Orlando – High Tide Harry’s

MUST TRY: The Fish Bowl Cocktail

In the mood for some fresh seafood in Orlando? Nikki and Elaine recommend High Tide Harry’s. Snow crab and shrimp are the main attraction but they also have frog legs, catfish, and almost anything else that swims. The seafood restaurant in Orlando also serves steak, ribs, and chicken for those who prefer the turf over the surf.

Lisa’s Picks

Best Bar in Orlando – The Thirsty Topher

Lisa, the porcelain princess is up next with her pick for the best watering hole in the city. The Thirsty Topher is a chill bar in Orlando that offers beer and wine. Not sure what to get? The bartenders are glad to help you find the right beverage for your taste without being pretentious.

The Thirsty Topher
$$$$
Getting there
601 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Thu 3pm–12am
Fri 3pm–2am
Sat 12pm–2am
Sun 12pm–12am
Call
(407) 491-4342
More Info

Favorite Orlando Theater – Renaissance Theatre Company

The theatre in Orlando performs original immersive shows. The theatre company opened in October of 2021and has been well received by the public. The performance space is focused on fair pay for artists so when you pay for your ticket you know that the actors and performers are being paid fairly.

Looking For More Local Content?

You can watch new episodes of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot” and more original shows for FREE on the Very Local app.

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Hit Me With Your Best Spot

START STREAMING

Watch all of the episodes of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot” for free on the Very Local channel. Available on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, & Android.

DOWNLOAD THE VERY LOCAL APP

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more

More stories

Hit Me With Your Best Spot: Hummingbirds, Fish Bowls, & Bathrooms

In this episode of “Hit Me With Your Best Spot Orlando,” we’re going straight to the source to ask these locals where they love to hang out, dine, and shop local.

Here are the Sacramento real estate social accounts you need to follow

Looking for rehab inspiration? New homes on the market? Historical houses? We’ve got the real estate accounts you should follow on social media.

Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown: Community Connections

In this episode of Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown, Maddy and Dixie meet individuals and families giving back to the community.

Blind Kitchen: Et Tu, Chicken Liver

In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.

Fried & True Tips For Doing New Orleans Fried Chicken Fest Right

We asked around for tips to help you hatch the best Fried Chicken Festival plan!

Eat Play Stay: Ojai

Tune into this episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Ojai to see some of our favorite spots to explore in and around this Southern California’s lowkey community with lush valleys and juicy vineyards.

Palm & Pine puts New Orleans twists on international fine dining

Since 2019, Jordan Herndon and Amarys Herndon have run Palm & Pine, a casual-cool French Quarter restaurant at 308 N. Rampart St.  The couple, who moved to New Orleans from Texas, got their start working side-by-side at French Quarter staple Arnaud’s while attending culinary school at Delgado. Later, Jordan was named sous chef at Ralph’s […]

Crimes, Cons and Capers: Love Scams

How do scammers get away with their romantic rackets? Find out on this episode of “Crimes, Cons and Capers: Love Scams.”

The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Takes Flight

From unbelievable hot air balloons to exciting chase crews in action, this episode will take you on a wild ride.

Eat Play Stay: Fresno, CA

Tune into our episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Fresno to see some of our favorite spots to explore in and around California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Sorry, we couldn't find any posts. Please try a different search.

verylocalwhite