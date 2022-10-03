Renaissance Theatre Company Presents The Return of “Nosferatu”

In search of adult Halloween events in Orlando? The Renaissance Theatre Company proudly presents the return of “Nosferatu.” The re-vamped adult horror experience in Orlando boasts an entirely new concept from last year’s experience, so returning guests will join new patrons to experience it all for the first time.

The Re-Vamped Adult Horror Experience Returns to the Ren this Fall

Every inch of the 15,468 square foot warehouse in Downtown Orlando is converted. The setting: Various [surprise] places in a small town overrun by vampires. The audience moves from room to room, not unlike moving through a haunted house, but this is much more than a haunted house in Orlando. The cast of 22 vampires leads the audience into hidden corners of the building, where they play out engaging (and scary, and sexy) scenarios.

“It’s art meets haunted house meets sexy vampire den meets immersive experience,” says the Ren Co-Founder and one of the show’s creators, Donald Rupe. “It’s the kind of thing you’d expect to find only in New York City or Chicago or Miami, but it’s right here in Orlando.“

Nosferatu is truly for adults 18+ as the show contains nudity, adult scenarios and is centered on VBar, where patrons can purchase signature cocktails.

Nosferatu is created by Donald Rupe (Director) and Kathleen Wessel (Choreographer), who are supported by a vast team of designers and builders. Assistant Choreographer is Adonus Mabry.

Experience Nosferatu playing September 23-October 31, 2022 at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.

