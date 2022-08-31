Labor Day events in New Orleans
Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City.
Southern Decadence
Sept. 1-5, 2022 | French Quarter
This LGBTQ festival has been a Labor Day tradition in the French Quarter since 1972. Events happen over the span of a week, including an annual parade. For more information, click here.
First Fridays at NOMA
Sept. 2, 2022, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | New Orleans Museum of Art
Every month the New Orleans Museum of Art opens late night with musical performances, special tours and special pop-ups. Click here for tickets.
First Saturday Gallery Openings
Sept. 3, 2022 | Warehouse District
The Arts District New Orleans will hold its monthly Art Walk on Labor Day weekend, with most galleries open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for daytime hours and 6-8 p.m. for evening receptions. Some galleries will stay open later. Click here for more information.
Artist and Makers Market
Sept. 3, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Disco Warehouse
Support small businesses over the long Labor Day weekend and check out the market at Disco Warehouse. Read more about the venue here.
Free Family Sunday at Long Vue
Sept. 4, 2022, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Long Vue House and Gardens
Families are admitted to Long Vue free on the first Sunday of the month. You can bring a picnic basket to enjoy under the oaks, explore the children’s Discovery Garden or roam 8-acres of gardens surrounding the Long Vue grounds. Click here for tickets.
