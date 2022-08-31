Labor Day events in New Orleans

The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City.

Southern Decadence

Sept. 1-5, 2022 | French Quarter

This LGBTQ festival has been a Labor Day tradition in the French Quarter since 1972. Events happen over the span of a week, including an annual parade. For more information, click here.

First Fridays at NOMA

Sept. 2, 2022, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | New Orleans Museum of Art

Every month the New Orleans Museum of Art opens late night with musical performances, special tours and special pop-ups. Click here for tickets.

First Saturday Gallery Openings

Sept. 3, 2022 | Warehouse District

The Arts District New Orleans will hold its monthly Art Walk on Labor Day weekend, with most galleries open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for daytime hours and 6-8 p.m. for evening receptions. Some galleries will stay open later. Click here for more information.

Artist and Makers Market

Sept. 3, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Disco Warehouse

Support small businesses over the long Labor Day weekend and check out the market at Disco Warehouse. Read more about the venue here.

Free Family Sunday at Long Vue

Sept. 4, 2022, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Long Vue House and Gardens

Families are admitted to Long Vue free on the first Sunday of the month. You can bring a picnic basket to enjoy under the oaks, explore the children’s Discovery Garden or roam 8-acres of gardens surrounding the Long Vue grounds. Click here for tickets.