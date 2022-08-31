The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in Orlando. With so much to do in the city beautiful we wanted to make sure you had a lengthy list of options to choose from. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of labor day events in Orlando.

Friday, September 2nd

The Great Irish Hooley at Raglan Road Orlando

When: Friday, September 2nd-September 5th

MORE DETAILS

Get a good dose of authentic Irish music during the Great Irish Hooley at Raglan Road this Labor Day Weekend in Orlando. The lively party will have music, entertainment, food, and fun for the whole family.

Leu Gardens Labor Day Movie Night: Uncharted

When: Friday, September 2, 8pm

GET TICKETS

Enjoy an outdoor movie with your favorite date. Pack a dinner picnic basket and seating, alcohol is permitted. Tickets are just $7.

Saturday, September 3rd

When: September 3rd 12 pm and 2:30 pm seating

MORE DETAILS & TICKET INFO

The Caribbean Brunch in Orlando is half brunch and half Labor Day weekend party. Reservations are required. There are 2 seating times 12 pm and 2:30 pm please purchase your ticket for the correct reservation time.

Sunday, September 4th

When: September 4th at 8pm

Website: GET TICKETS

K92.3 All-Star Jam returns to Addition Financial Arena for a night of acoustic music on Sunday, September 4th at 8:00 pm. Features country music stars Dan +Shay, Jelly Roll, Michael Ray, Mitchell Tenpenny, Niko Moon, and Hailey Whitters.

D.L. Hughley at Improv

When: September 4th at 7 pm

MORE DETAILS & TICKET INFO

American actor and stand-up comedian best known as the original host of BET’s ComicView and star of ABC show The Hughleys, DL Hughley will be performing at the Improv Orlando this labor day weekend.

The Labor Day – Kick Back (Adult Game’s Day Party)

When: September 4th 5pm-9pm

MORE DETAILS & TICKET INFO

Come Vibe and play some of your favorite games and have a few drinks all for a great cause. PORTIONS OF THE PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO THE JHS BOOSTER CLUB.

Labor Day Bash Ft. DJ Icey and DJ Magic Mike

When: September 4th. Doors open at 7pm

MORE DETAILS & TICKET INFO

Celebrate this labor day in Orlando with DJ Icey and DJ Magic Mike at the House of Blues this Sunday. The concert venue is general admission standing.

Monday, September 5th

When: September 5th 1pm-5pm

Website: astroskatingcenter.com/orlando-florida

Looking for kid-friendly labor day events in Orlando? Skate into Labor Day Weekend at Astro Skate! Bring your own pair and skate for only $1.99! The Family-Friendly Fun Center features roller skating, bounce houses, and arcade games.

Free Labor Day Admission to Harry P. Leu Gardens

When: Monday, September 5, 9am-5pm

Head to Audubon Park and take a leisurely stroll around this beautiful botanical garden, free of charge on Monday, September 6. FREE Admission

MORE INFO

Want to get away this Labor Day Orlando?

Check out Eat Play Stay for some day trip inspiration. Be prepared to experience legitimate vacation vibes and discover some of the special towns within a short drive of Orlando.

