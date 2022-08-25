Very Local Seeking Sacramento Singles for New Reality Dating Series

Looking to meet your match and a chance to explore Sacramento? Local Love is currently casting eligible singles (which could include you!) in Sacramento to take part in a unique dating experience!

Are you:

Tired of using dating apps?

Recently single and ready to get back out there?

Stuck dating the same circle of people?

New to Sacramento and looking to meet new matches?

Looking to discover more of Sacramento?

If any of these apply to you, we want to hear from you!

To apply for Local Love: Fill out this form.

Participants must be 21 years or older and live in the Sacramento area. People of any ethnicity and sexual orientation are encouraged to apply.

Stay tuned! Very Local Sacramento Shows Premiere on Sept. 15

Very Local will be premiering new Sacramento shows this fall. Download the Very Local app to stream news and weather from KCRA, plus check out this episode of our series Finding Adventure that features a Sacramento local who learns some new survival skills!