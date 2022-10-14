Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown: Kid At Heart

In this episode of Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown, Maddy and Dixie are revisiting their childhoods. This episode is all about nostalgia and experiencing the activities we loved as children. 

Watch the full episode of “Maddy & Dixie Take Sactown” on the Very Local app to see Maddy and Dixie make donuts, get mermaid makeovers, and more. 

Where to Find Delicious Donuts in Sacramento 

Baker’s Donuts

Baker’s Donuts is a sweet shop serving the nostalgic Saturday morning classic: donuts. The shop opened in 1985 and the donuts are still made by the same owner, Suzie Hern. Even with other donut shops opening up on the same street, Baker’s still sells out nearly every day. Baker’s also sells cinnamon rolls, croissant breakfast sandwiches, and homemade ice cream.

Maddy and Dixie learn how to make and frost their own donuts.

Smash Rooms in Sacramento 

Smash Sacramento

Smash Sacramento is Sacramento’s premier rage room. The rage room offers a safe space to release rage and relieve stress. Break things in a rage room with your weapon of choice and then head to the cages for ax, knife, and tomahawk throwing. 

Magical Experiences in Sacramento 

Dive Bar Sacramento

Dive Bar Sacramento is all about tails, scales, and glitter. Opened for more than a decade, the bar puts on mermaid shows every week in its 40-foot saltwater aquarium behind the bar. Maddy and Dixie get a mermaid makeover from the head mermaid — complete with scales and gems. 

Unique Things To Do in Sacramento 

River Fox Train

Last up, Maddy and Dixie go on rail bikes and take a train ride with River Fox Train. The excursion train takes guests through Yolo Valley to West Sacramento. Guests can choose from different themed trains like a spooky Halloween train, a boba tea train, or a wine tasting train. 

