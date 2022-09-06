The ‘Fast-Pass’ For Movies Filmed in Orlando, Florida

Although nicknamed “The City Beautiful,” Orlando, Florida, is better known as the No. 1 tourist destination globally. And it all began with the opening of the Disney resort in 1971. With the success of Walt Disney World, more Orlando theme parks like Universal Orlando and SeaWorld quickly followed, making Orlando their home as well. Before theme parks took over Orlando was a magnate for the entertainment industry. Beginning in the 1940s, Orlando had established itself as a prime location for Hollywood filmmakers.

Movies Filmed in Orlando. How Many Have You Seen?

Film productions brought to Orlando would boast a wide collection of the most distinctive films ever to hit America’s movie screens. In the next three decades, Orlando would play a part in classics, like 1952’s “The Greatest Show On Earth” starring Charleton Heston. Other films using Orlando would be unapologetic exploitation pieces like 1964’s “2000 Maniacs!”

By the early 1990s, theme parks would partner with Orlando’s film industry helping create the greatest great boom in Orlando film. With the construction of the Disney-MGM Studios and Universal Studios production facilities, Hollywood heavy hitters like Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Ron Howard would bring their projects to Orlando. As a result of this filming activity, Florida and Orlando would receive the new nickname in the industry as “Hollywood East.”

Even Agent 007 would visit Orlando and the Central Florida area with the 11th James Bond outing, “Moonraker.” This entry in the legendary franchise would become the biggest Bond moneymaker until 2012’s “Skyfall,” starring Daniel Craig.

In this new and different environment outside of the studio-dominated west, Orlando and Florida were now able to make their own contributions and distinguish themselves in the world of cinema.

Here are a few movies filmed in Orlando. How many have you watched?

Parenthood (1989)

Directed by Ron Howard, Steve Martin stars as Gil Buckman, a perfectionist who is struggling with the deficiencies of his children. He feels they reflect poorly on his ability to be a good parent. Meanwhile, Gil’s siblings only add to his worries as they face parenting challenges in the modern world.

2000 Maniacs! (1964)

The small southern town of Pleasant Valley was the scene of a brutal massacre during the Civil War. Every hundred years, the ghosts of the dead return. Three Northern couples are invited to the centennial, which turns into a deadly celebration as they are dismembered and barbecued leaving the last living couple to try and escape the bloodshed.

The Waterboy (1998)

Adam Sandler stars as Bobby Boucher Jr., the waterboy for the college football team, the Cougars. Fired by the coach (Jerry Reed), Bobby becomes the waterboy for the losing rival team, The Mud Dogs. When the coach of the Mud Dogs (Henry Winkler) sees Bobby beat up a player who is teasing him, he quickly adds Bobby as a linebacker making the Mud Dogs championship contenders.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder star in the Tim Burton classic about a boy built by an inventor (Vincent Price) who dies before finishing his creation leaving the boy with scissors for hands. Left all alone, Edward is discovered and brought home by Peg (Dianne Wiest). Although as hard as he tries, Edward cannot adjust to his new surroundings as he is treated as an outcast because of his scissorhands.

My Girl (1991)

Technically Orlando adjacent, the 1991 tear jerker, “My Girl” staring was filmed in and around Sanford, FL. The film is a coming of age comedy drama following a little girl, Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) and her best friend Thomas Jay (Macaulay Culkin). The all-star cast includes: Harry Sultenfuss (Dan Aykroyd), Shelly DeVoto (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Uncle Phil Sultenfuss ( Richard Masur). The movie is currently available to stream on available to watch on Tubi – Free Movies & TV, Prime Video, VUDU, Vudu Movie & TV Store, Apple TV or Redbox.

The Florida Project (2017)

Director Sean Baker’s intimate tale of love, heartbreak, and hope is seen through the eyes of a child. The film is an honest look at the struggles faced by everyday people living and surviving. Ironically, the setting of the film takes place just down the street from the “happiest place on earth,”

Want to watch more shows filmed in and around the Orlando area? Check out the Very Local Original Series Eat Play Stay for great spots for day trips and weekend getaways near Orlando. Watch original shows, local news, and weather for free, anytime, anywhere, on the Very Local app,

Very Local is your source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more