Restaurants on the Radar: Street Food

In this episode of “Restaurants on the Radar,” host Brendan O’Connor takes you to his favorite spots around Orlando that serve food you can eat on the go.

From street tacos to falafel, these are the best street food restaurants in Orlando.

Orlando restaurants featured in this episode:

Hunger Street Tacos

Brendan’s first stop is Hunger Street Tacos to learn how to make street tacos from Chef Joe Creech, whose food is influenced by his upbringing in Mexico City. The restaurant not only highlights Mexican street food, but also Mexican culture and art.

Together they make a birria machete and al pastor tacos, the most popular taco in Mexico and a menu favorite. They talk about the importance of flavorful toppings and salsas because what are tacos if not a vehicle for sauce?

Hunger Street Tacos $$ $$ Getting there 2103 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sat 11:30am–8pm Sun Closed Call (321) 444-6270 More Info

A La Cart

À La Cart is owned by two of Brendan’s friends, Dustin and April Williams. À La Cart hosts five semi-permanent food vendors with tables inside to sit and enjoy the food. The hotspot has a rotating draft list with beer, cider, wine, and cold brew coffee. The beer is intentionally paired with the cuisine from each food vendor.

With so many international cuisines to choose from, Brendan heads to Korgette, a vegan food truck in Orlando with a Mediterranean twist. Alongside Paulo Pinto, co-owner and chef at Korgette, Brendan learns how to make a collard falafel wrap.

À La Cart Getting there 609 Irvington Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 11:30am–10pm Fri-Sat 11:30am–11pm Sun 11:30am–10pm Call (407) 776-4693 More Info

Bombay Street Kitchen

Amit Kumar is the owner of Bombay Street Kitchen, known for its Indian street food that’s perfect for those craving both spicy and savory. Every dish is full of so much flavor and texture, but the explosion of flavors always balances nicely. Bombay Street Kitchen’s food is a story; each dish is made with intention — oftentimes on special equipment.

Amit shows Brendan how to make garlic naan in the tandoor oven and together they sample an array of dishes.

Bombay Street Kitchen $$ $$ Getting there 6215 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 11:30am–3pm, 5–10pm Call (407) 240-5151 More Info

Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice, located in the Little Vietnam District of Orlando, serves up traditional Lao street food. Sticky Rice is the first Lao restaurant in Central Florida and it’s all about the culture.

Owner Kevin Phanhvilay not only shows Brendan how to make some of the most traditional foods in their culture — sticky rice, papaya salad, grilled meats — but he also shows him the traditional way to enjoy it.

Sticky Rice $ $$$ Getting there 1915 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sat 11:30am–10pm Sun 11:30am–9:30pm Call (321) 800-6532 More Info

