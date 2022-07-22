What’s on the Menu Baltimore: Around the World

What’s On The Menu showcases Baltimore’s masterful chefs and the most creative, unique eateries in town. While chefs prepare a signature dish from their menu, they share stories from the kitchen and how the city has inspired their cooking. They also give tips, tricks and cooking hacks that will surely come in handy for anyone in the kitchen.

On this latest episode of What’s On the Menu?, we take you to some Baltimore restaurants serving dynamic flavors from around the world.

Mexican on the Run

There’s nothing better than street food in Baltimore, and this food truck proves that point. The lack of Mexican cuisine in the food truck industry created a passion for showing the Baltimoreans the culture. The most popular menu item is the birria queso tacos with the marinade made straight from mama’s family recipe.

Ekiben

Here at Ekiben, the twist on Asian fusion is unique and simple. The energy is high, and the food is made with the freshest ingredients that produce rich flavors. Named after the bento boxed meal that is sold at train stations in Japan, this establishment creates unique dishes. People come for the best sandwich around, the Neighborhood Bird. The steamed bun takes three days to make and is a family secret, so don’t ask!

Ekiben $$ $$ Getting there 911 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 11am–3:30pm, 4:30–10pm Fri-Sat 11am–3:30pm, 4:30–11pm Sun Closed

Clark Burger

Clark Burger in Baltimore is a Canadian-inspired restaurant that serves burgers, poutine and fries. There is always one Canadian on site in case the customer asks. A popular menu item is the alouette poutine, which is derived from a traditional, after-the-bar, quick meal made of french fries, gravy, cheese and Montreal smoked meat. Come enjoy this northern hospitality.

Clark Burger Downtown $$ $$ Getting there 415 S Central Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Tue Closed Wed-Sun 3–9pm Call (667) 309-3516 More Info

Verde Pizza Baltimore

This fine dining establishment pairs Neapolitan pizza with beer or wine with a rustic-chic aesthetic. This family-owned restaurant in Baltimore makes the bread and mozzarella in-house every day. The ingredients and products that are used here are the same used in Italy, so the pizza and other Italian specialties are truly authentic.

Verde Pizza Baltimore $$ $$ Getting there 641 S Montford Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Fri 5–9pm Sat-Sun 12–9pm Call (410) 522-1000 More Info

Hungry for more local food content?

Explore more What’s On The Menu Baltimore or dig into more culinary content from all across the nation including Blind Kitchen Boston and Plate It Pittsburgh exclusively streaming on Very Local.

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more