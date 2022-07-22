What’s on the Menu Baltimore: Around the World

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
What’s On The Menu showcases Baltimore’s masterful chefs and the most creative, unique eateries in town. While chefs prepare a signature dish from their menu, they share stories from the kitchen and how the city has inspired their cooking. They also give tips, tricks and cooking hacks that will surely come in handy for anyone in the kitchen.
On this latest episode of What’s On the Menu?, we take you to some Baltimore restaurants serving dynamic flavors from around the world.
Mexican on the Run
- 📍Idlewyled
- Website: mexicanontherun.com
- Instagram @mexontherun
There’s nothing better than street food in Baltimore, and this food truck proves that point. The lack of Mexican cuisine in the food truck industry created a passion for showing the Baltimoreans the culture. The most popular menu item is the birria queso tacos with the marinade made straight from mama’s family recipe.
Ekiben
- 📍Neighborhood: Fells Point
- Website: ekibenbaltimore.com
- Instagram: @ekibenbaltimore
Here at Ekiben, the twist on Asian fusion is unique and simple. The energy is high, and the food is made with the freshest ingredients that produce rich flavors. Named after the bento boxed meal that is sold at train stations in Japan, this establishment creates unique dishes. People come for the best sandwich around, the Neighborhood Bird. The steamed bun takes three days to make and is a family secret, so don’t ask!
Clark Burger
- 📍 Neighborhood: Govans
- Website: clark-burger.com
- Instagram: @clark_burger
Clark Burger in Baltimore is a Canadian-inspired restaurant that serves burgers, poutine and fries. There is always one Canadian on site in case the customer asks. A popular menu item is the alouette poutine, which is derived from a traditional, after-the-bar, quick meal made of french fries, gravy, cheese and Montreal smoked meat. Come enjoy this northern hospitality.
Verde Pizza Baltimore
- 📍 Neighborhood: Canton
- Website: verdepizza.com
- Instagram: @verdepizza
This fine dining establishment pairs Neapolitan pizza with beer or wine with a rustic-chic aesthetic. This family-owned restaurant in Baltimore makes the bread and mozzarella in-house every day. The ingredients and products that are used here are the same used in Italy, so the pizza and other Italian specialties are truly authentic.
