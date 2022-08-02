What’s on the Menu Baltimore: Hometown Handhelds

What makes a good sandwich? Is it the bread, the toppings or the sauce? At these popular sandwich joints in Baltimore, every ingredient matters. This episode of What’s On the Menu showcases the best sandwiches in Baltimore and the restaurants that serve them. Watch as the chefs craft the sandwiches Baltimore natives keep coming back for and listen in as they talk about what makes the city so great.

Neopol Savory Smokery

Neopol Savory Smokery is owned and operated by a mother-son duo. He started out as the “lemonade kid” as a young boy, decided to help out when he was older and then eventually decided he loved the restaurant so much that he couldn’t leave.

The smokery has all the traditionally smoked meats, but the restaurant is known for its smoked salmon. The smoked salmon BLT served on sunflower flaxseed bread is the most popular sandwich on the menu.

Kitsch

Iconic breakfast sandwiches are served with delicious coffee, tea and lemonade at Kitsch. Whether you’re a vegan or a meat-eater, there’s an option for everyone at Kitsch. The restaurant is open well into the afternoon, so both early risers and late sleepers can enjoy their favorite breakfast sandwich. Kitsch’s top-seller, the steak and egg sandwich, was so popular as a special that local residents demanded it go on the permanent menu.

RegionAle

At RegionAle, you can pour yourself a local beer at the 24-tap self-pour system to go along with your all-American sandwich. The restaurant puts a unique spin on regionally famous American sandwiches, from the Indiana pork tenderloin sandwich and the Philly cheesesteak to the Florida Cubano.

There’s nothing like chips paired with a sandwich, so RegionAle makes its chips in-house — offering a few different flavors. Try the sweet potato chips with honey and truffle powder.

The Abbey Burger Bistro

At Abbey Burger Bistro, guests can try burgers from the menu or use the build-a-burger checklist to build their best burger. The restaurant offers an assortment of protein, cheese and topping options to suit every guest’s taste buds. Whether you want a veggie burger or you want exotic meat like elk, boar or kangaroo, the restaurant has it on the menu for you to try.

