What’s on the Menu Baltimore: Hometown Handhelds

What makes a good sandwich? Is it the bread, the toppings or the sauce? At these popular sandwich joints in Baltimore, every ingredient matters. This episode of What’s On the Menu showcases the best sandwiches in Baltimore and the restaurants that serve them. Watch as the chefs craft the sandwiches Baltimore natives keep coming back for and listen in as they talk about what makes the city so great.

Neopol Savory Smokery

Neopol Savory Smokery is owned and operated by a mother-son duo. He started out as the “lemonade kid” as a young boy, decided to help out when he was older and then eventually decided he loved the restaurant so much that he couldn’t leave. 

The smokery has all the traditionally smoked meats, but the restaurant is known for its smoked salmon. The smoked salmon BLT served on sunflower flaxseed bread is the most popular sandwich on the menu.

Neopol Savory Smokery
$$$$
Getting there
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Sat 11:30am–6:30pm
Sun 11:30am–5pm
Call
(410) 433-7700
More Info

Kitsch

Iconic breakfast sandwiches are served with delicious coffee, tea and lemonade at Kitsch. Whether you’re a vegan or a meat-eater, there’s an option for everyone at Kitsch. The restaurant is open well into the afternoon, so both early risers and late sleepers can enjoy their favorite breakfast sandwich. Kitsch’s top-seller, the steak and egg sandwich, was so popular as a special that local residents demanded it go on the permanent menu. 

Kitsch
Getting there
500 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21210, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Fri 7am–4pm
Sat-Sun 8am–2pm
Call
(443) 759-4056
More Info

RegionAle

At RegionAle, you can pour yourself a local beer at the 24-tap self-pour system to go along with your all-American sandwich. The restaurant puts a unique spin on regionally famous American sandwiches, from the Indiana pork tenderloin sandwich and the Philly cheesesteak to the Florida Cubano. 

There’s nothing like chips paired with a sandwich, so RegionAle makes its chips in-house — offering a few different flavors. Try the sweet potato chips with honey and truffle powder. 

RegionAle
$$$$
Getting there
5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Thu 11am–8pm
Fri-Sat 11am–9pm
Sun 11am–8pm
Call
(410) 465-0505
More Info

The Abbey Burger Bistro

At Abbey Burger Bistro, guests can try burgers from the menu or use the build-a-burger checklist to build their best burger. The restaurant offers an assortment of protein, cheese and topping options to suit every guest’s taste buds. Whether you want a veggie burger or you want exotic meat like elk, boar or kangaroo, the restaurant has it on the menu for you to try. 

The Abbey Burger Bistro
$$$$
Getting there
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore, MD 21230, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Wed 4–10pm
Thu-Sat 11:30am–12am
Sun 11:30am–10pm
Call
(443) 453-9698
More Info

Hungry for more local food content?

Explore more What’s On The Menu Baltimore or dig into more culinary content from all across the nation including Blind Kitchen Boston and Plate It Pittsburgh exclusively streaming on Very Local.

What’s On The Menu

Learn more about the restaurants, chefs and farms that are profiled on What’s On The Menu.

Whats on the menu Baltimore -Ekiben

verylocalwhite