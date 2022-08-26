What’s on the Menu: Charmed Treats

This episode of What’s On the Menu showcases delicious sweet treats in the charmed city of Baltimore. Watch as the sugary treats are crafted and the chefs that create them talk about why they love the city.

Ice Queens

here’s nothing more nostalgic on a hot day in Baltimore than a snoball. The Baltimore classic sno-ball is egg custard topped with marshmallow and New Orleans-style cream on top. Ice Queens, owned by mother-daughter duo Melanie Kabia and Dasia Kabia, is a classic Baltimore snoball stand with over 200 flavors.

The shop also serves New Orleans-style sno-balls and other desserts like Belgian waffles and beignets. Ice Queens has a food truck so they can travel to community events and birthday parties as well.

Ice Queens Snowball Shop Getting there 1648 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Fri 2–9pm Sat-Sun 10am–9pm Call (410) 646-8582 More Info

Diablo Doughnuts

Michael “Ros” Roslan and Emily Roslan started out as business partners at Diablo Doughnuts and eventually fell in love and got married. The doughnut shop is now a family affair.

The bakery in Baltimore likes to experiment with new flavors every month. There are standard doughnuts that always stay on the menu, like the infamous “unicorn fart.” The Captain Chesapeake is also popular. It’s the bakery’s take on sweet and salty, but instead of salt on top of the sweet caramel icing, the bakery uses Old Bay seasoning for an iconic taste of Baltimore.

Diablo Doughnuts $$ $$ Getting there 3432 S Hanover St, Baltimore, MD 21225, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Wed Closed Thu-Fri 6am–1pm Sat-Sun 8am–2pm Call (410) 892-3251 More Info

Taharka Brothers

Taharka Brothers is more than an ice cream shop. The ice cream company has a unique social mission. Its primary focus isn’t just to serve delicious ice cream; it also focuses on creating “impactful, profitable business managed and operated by young adults from some of Baltimore’s most troubled neighborhoods.”

The flavors are designed to provoke thought or inspire hope. The ice cream lovers won’t only find standard flavors on the Taharka Brothers menu. It has rotating seasonal flavors, one-time flavors inspired by local events, and local favorites that are here to stay.

Taharka Brothers’ ice cream can be found in stores locally, but can also soon be shipped nationwide.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream- Broadway Market $$ $$ Getting there 1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 12–9pm Fri-Sat 12–9:45pm Sun 12–8pm Call (410) 889-1885 More Info

Berger Cookies

Berger Cookies is a Baltimore staple. The bakery may only make one cookie but there’s a reason the company makes 25,000 cookies per day. Each cookie is made by hand, packaged, and then shipped off to local stores or to customers across the country.

Berger's Cakes & Cookies Getting there 2900 Waterview Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Fri 8am–2pm Sat-Sun Closed Call (800) 398-2236 More Info

