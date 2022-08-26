What’s on the Menu: Charmed Treats

LeeAnn Huntoon

LeeAnn Huntoon

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!

Download the Very Local channel for FREE on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.

Get the Very Local App

LeeAnn Huntoon

This episode of What’s On the Menu showcases delicious sweet treats in the charmed city of Baltimore. Watch as the sugary treats are crafted and the chefs that create them talk about why they love the city. 

Watch the full episode of What’s on the Menu: Charmed Treats on the Very Local App

Ice Queens

here’s nothing more nostalgic on a hot day in Baltimore than a snoball. The Baltimore classic sno-ball is egg custard topped with marshmallow and New Orleans-style cream on top. Ice Queens, owned by mother-daughter duo Melanie Kabia and Dasia Kabia, is a classic Baltimore snoball stand with over 200 flavors. 

The shop also serves New Orleans-style sno-balls and other desserts like Belgian waffles and beignets. Ice Queens has a food truck so they can travel to community events and birthday parties as well.

Ice Queens Snowball Shop
Getting there
1648 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Fri 2–9pm
Sat-Sun 10am–9pm
Call
(410) 646-8582
More Info

Diablo Doughnuts

Michael “Ros” Roslan and Emily Roslan started out as business partners at Diablo Doughnuts and eventually fell in love and got married. The doughnut shop is now a family affair.

The bakery in Baltimore likes to experiment with new flavors every month. There are standard doughnuts that always stay on the menu, like the infamous “unicorn fart.” The Captain Chesapeake is also popular. It’s the bakery’s take on sweet and salty, but instead of salt on top of the sweet caramel icing, the bakery uses Old Bay seasoning for an iconic taste of Baltimore.

Diablo Doughnuts
$$$$
Getting there
3432 S Hanover St, Baltimore, MD 21225, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Wed Closed
Thu-Fri 6am–1pm
Sat-Sun 8am–2pm
Call
(410) 892-3251
More Info

Taharka Brothers

Taharka Brothers is more than an ice cream shop. The ice cream company has a unique social mission. Its primary focus isn’t just to serve delicious ice cream; it also focuses on creating “impactful, profitable business managed and operated by young adults from some of Baltimore’s most troubled neighborhoods.”

The flavors are designed to provoke thought or inspire hope. The ice cream lovers won’t only find standard flavors on the Taharka Brothers menu. It has rotating seasonal flavors, one-time flavors inspired by local events, and local favorites that are here to stay. 

Taharka Brothers’ ice cream can be found in stores locally, but can also soon be shipped nationwide. 

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream- Broadway Market
$$$$
Getting there
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Thu 12–9pm
Fri-Sat 12–9:45pm
Sun 12–8pm
Call
(410) 889-1885
More Info

Berger Cookies

Berger Cookies is a Baltimore staple. The bakery may only make one cookie but there’s a reason the company makes 25,000 cookies per day. Each cookie is made by hand, packaged, and then shipped off to local stores or to customers across the country.

Berger's Cakes & Cookies
Getting there
2900 Waterview Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Fri 8am–2pm
Sat-Sun Closed
Call
(800) 398-2236
More Info

Hungry for more local food content?

Explore more What’s On The Menu Baltimore or dig into more culinary content from all across the nation. Watch Blind Kitchen Boston and Plate It Pittsburgh exclusively streaming on Very Local.

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Whats On The Menu Pittsburgh

START STREAMING

Watch all of the episodes of “What’s on the Menu” for free on the Very Local channel. Available on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, & Android.

DOWNLOAD THE VERY LOCAL APP

The Very Local app brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours. Watch exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more

More stories

What’s on the Menu: Around the World

On this latest episode of What’s On the Menu?, we take you to some Baltimore restaurants serving dynamic flavors from around the world.

What’s on the Menu: Hometown Handhelds

This episode of What’s On the Menu showcases the best sandwiches in Baltimore and the restaurants that serve them

What’s on the Menu: Pretty Plates

This episode of What’s on the Menu Baltimore is all about digging into the aesthetics of a perfectly plated dish and exploring the power of a beautifully designed restaurant.

What’s On The Menu

Learn more about the restaurants, chefs and farms that are profiled on What’s On The Menu.

What’s On The Menu

Learn more about the restaurants, chefs and farms that are profiled on What’s On The Menu.

Whats on the menu Baltimore -Ekiben

What’s on the Menu: Around the World

On this latest episode of What’s On the Menu?, we take you to some Baltimore restaurants serving dynamic flavors from around the world.

What's on the menu Baltimore handhelds

What’s on the Menu: Hometown Handhelds

This episode of What’s On the Menu showcases the best sandwiches in Baltimore and the restaurants that serve them

What's on the menu Baltimore Pretty Plates

What’s on the Menu: Pretty Plates

This episode of What’s on the Menu Baltimore is all about digging into the aesthetics of a perfectly plated dish and exploring the power of a beautifully designed restaurant.

verylocalwhite