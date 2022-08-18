What’s on the Menu: Comfort Food

What’s On The Menu showcases Baltimore’s masterful chefs and the most creative, unique eateries in town. While chefs prepare a signature dish from their menu, they share stories from the kitchen and how the city has inspired their cooking. This episode is all about comfort foods, which may be small but pack a big punch and will leave you satisfied. Explore these mouthwatering meals created with love.

Joe Benny’s

Located in the heart of Little Italy, this down-to-earth tiny eatery serves focaccia pizza and Italian small plates that warms your heart and fills your belly. They are loud, proud and don’t answer phones, if you want some food, come in and get treated like family. This “stuff your face” good food will put you in a sleep coma, the food is big like the owner. Everything is made in-house using fresh ingredients to create authentic Italian dishes.

Heritage Smokehouse

Looking for that authentic smoked meat taste and smell? Well, you have found it, this smokehouse specializes in only smoking meat, and they use old-school smokers that only use wood to achieve this. The inside has a glowy, home feel to it, an inviting place that you want to be. The left side of the menu holds the traditional foods that you would expect to find at a barbecue place, while the right side holds the experimental items that they come up with daily/weekly.

Miss. Shirley’s Cafe

Opened in 2005, this eatery is Southern-inspired with a sprinkle of Maryland taste, like mac n cheese with crab. As a family-owned and operated restaurant, Miss Shirley’s Cafe aims to make all guests feel comfortable and included in their dining experience. This is the place where everyone knows everyone. The menu is created seasonally and always incorporates Maryland ingredients, so this brunch/lunch restaurant never strays too far away from home.

Maggie’s Farm

You will visit this bar once and will be hooked instantly. The intimacy of this bar and restaurant, coupled with the internationally inspired cuisine and cocktails, will make you fall in love. The fresh ingredients and farm-to-table sourced meats makes a big difference in your dining experience. The love put into the food is the reason that the menu is small because everything that comes from the kitchen will be nothing less than perfection. The Brussels sprouts are a must-have when you visit.

