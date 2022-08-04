What’s on the Menu: Pretty Plates

What’s On The Menu showcases Baltimore’s masterful chefs and the most creative, unique eateries in town. While chefs prepare a signature dish from their menu, they share stories from the kitchen and how the city has inspired their cooking. This episode is all about digging into the aesthetics of a perfectly plated dish and exploring the power of a beautifully designed restaurant.

Alma Cocina Latina

If you are searching for a space where you can relax and enjoy cuisine full of Venezuelan culture, Alma is the perfect place for you. The art displayed on the plate is what some would call unexpectedly put together yet incredibly creative. Every detai in the Baltimore restaurant is breathtaking, from the culinary experience to the cocktails as well as the abundance of plants and vibrant décor.

Alma Cocina Latina $$ $$ Getting there 1701 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Thu 5–10pm Fri-Sat 5–11pm Sun 5–9pm Call (667) 212-4273 More Info

Foraged

Foraged was created from a chef’s love of finding food in nature then cooking it. Each item on the menu is from the farm to the table, all grown locally and served seasonally which means that the menu is in constant rotation and gives an opportunity to incorporate new flavors and ingredients. The mushrooms and other plants are picked from the woods right outside of the city by the chef himself, so it’s not a surprise that the mushroom stew is the most popular dish.

foraged. a hyper-seasonal eatery $$ $$ Getting there 1709 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Sat 5–9pm Sun Closed Call (410) 235-0035 More Info

Duck Duck Goose

Experience food like never before at Duck Duck Goose. The food here will invoke the same feelings that art and music would, the presentation of a modern French dining experience in a chic atmosphere. All ingredients are locally sourced and seasonally to serve modern dishes with bold flavors. Modeled after a French brasserie, you’ll savor each bite of the expertly-prepared cuisine — spanning from classical to modern Parisian influences. From casual happy hours to special occasions, you can find something that will satisfy you.

Duck Duck Goose $$ $$ Getting there 814 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 7:30am–3pm, 5–9pm Fri 7:30am–3pm, 5–10pm Sat 10:30am–3pm, 5–9pm Sun 7:30am–3pm, 5–9pm Call (443) 869-2129 More Info

True Chesapeake

If you’re an oyster lover, you’re about to fall in love all over again. If you’ve been apprehensive, you’re about to be wowed. The mix between fine dining and a party atmosphere is very fun and has something for everyone. As the only restaurant in town that has its own oyster farm ensures that you will not find oysters any fresher than this.

True Chesapeake Oyster Co Getting there 3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore, MD 21211, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Tue Closed Wed-Sat 5–9:30pm Sun 11am–3pm Call (410) 913-6374 More Info

Hungry for more local food content?

Explore more What’s On The Menu Baltimore or dig into more culinary content from all across the nation including Blind Kitchen Boston and Plate It Pittsburgh exclusively streaming on Very Local.

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more