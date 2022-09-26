Your Orlando Hurricane Season Survival Guide

From June 1 through November 30, locals prep for the worst and hope for the best during Hurricane season in Orlando. To help you stay safe and stay prepared we’ve created an Orlando hurricane survival checklist of things you’ll need before the storm hits.

Here are a few items to check off your list as you prepare your hurricane kit:

Water – One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation. (You can also fill empty jugs and containers with tap water before the storm hits)

Food – At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food. (chips, canned goods, sandwiches, etc)

Battery- Powered or hand crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert.

A dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place.

Wipes, garbage bags, and plastic ties for personal sanitation.

A whistle to signal for help.

Cell phones with chargers and backup batteries.

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Local maps

It’s also smart to fill your gas tank and your generators beforehand. Also, make sure to take out some cash just in case the ATMs and payment processing machines go down.

2022 Self Serve Sandbag Sites:

Additional Items For Your Hurricane Kit

Emergency First Aid Kit

You need to be prepared for at least the first 72-hours after a disaster and Ready America has the solution. Ready America has developed a two-person, three-day emergency kit with the essentials two people would need for three days. In it you will find the basic essentials to help you and one other person get through any emergency.

Buy it on Amazon: $33.64

Emergency Lantern

Let’s be honest, electricity is never reliable during a storm. This emergency lantern delivers hands-free 360 degree light: hang it by the sturdy handle or stand it on its base. A handy glow-in-the-dark button makes it easy to power on when you’re left in the dark. With the flexibility to run on three D or three AA batteries, this lantern can be conveniently powered up in a pinch.

Buy it on Amazon: $19.29

Emergency Radio

This radio comes integrated with a 1W LED flashlight with zoom, an SOS alarm, 2000mAh power bank to charge your phone, two LED lights, radio broadcasts access, and three power options to provide emergency power. You can even power it via the sun or hand crank.

Buy it on Amazon: $39.99

Manual Can Opener

This manual can opener comes with a smooth turning handle and a magnet so you don’t have to touch the lid and cut yourself on the sharp edges.

Buy it on Amazon: $15.99

Solar Phone Charger

Being without a phone during emergencies just isn’t an option. This solar-powered provides wireless chaging for your phone so you won’t need a cord, and has a dual flashlight and compass.

Buy it on Amazon: $28.99

Survivor Candles

This three-wick emergency candle will provide you a light source when you need it the most and can go for 36-hours.

Buy it on Amazon: $8.99

Document Protector

These fireproof and waterproof document bags will keep your important papers, like birth certificates and social security cards, safe from damage and in one place in case you need to quickly gather up things for an evacuation.

Portable Coffee Maker

Let’s face it, sometimes coffee is the only thing that keeps us sane. This insulated travel mug is hand powered; all you do is fill the water chamber and drop the coffee basket into it. Vacuum pressure and a push, and two minutes later you’ve got a hot cup of coffee.

Buy it on Amazon: $49.90

Yeti Cooler

Rotomolded construction makes this cooler armored to the core and virtually indestructible. A solid, single-piece tire construction that is impact- and puncture-resistant so the wheels never go flat.

Portable Generator

This generator can deliver essential electricity in case the power goes out for a few days. The hardened steel tube cradle provides added strength, while the low-oil level shutdown protects your engine from damage. Heavy-duty, never-flat wheels and a towable handle make for easy transportation of the generator. The compact size of the GP3600 ensures it will take up minimal storage space in the garage.

Buy it on Amazon: $519

Need to Evacuate? Where to Find Orlando Shelters.

Orange County provides general population shelters for Central Floridians who have been evacuated from their homes. For registration and information on Special Needs Shelters, please call 311.

The American Red Cross and/or Salvation Army also provide shelter during a hurricane. Food is provided but you are encouraged to bring some food, snacks, and water with you.

Have Pets? Pets are welcomed at all “Pet-Friendly” shelters. Bring shot records, food, and a crate. Pets are not allowed in General Public Shelters unless they are service animals.

