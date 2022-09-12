A guide to shopping local in Orlando

Want to bring something back from local Orlando? What about supporting your local city and local artists? Check out the list below of the places we recommend the next time you want to spend!

You’re sure to find the coolest gifts, authentic and iconic local trinkets from Orlando to bring back home from your business trip, buy something to show your support for local businesses, or give a gift to someone because you’re proud of where you live! These shops have something for everyone and are right on the money.



Being a local native of Orlando, I can confirm these shops offer something unique. I treat myself from time to time when buying something for a friend from out of town because they offer the cutest and most authentic Orlando-based items.

Score some authentic gifts and collectibles that support our talented local makers at the shop or online with free shipping on orders over $35. The store has all sorts of goodies for every age. Check out this book, written by local Channel 6 news anchor Lisa Bell called Norman the Watchful Gnome, also sold in stores and online.



DTO

Think Pink and Gasp! This local shop has the cutest items that you can’t find anywhere else. Shop for yourself, a friend for their birthday, or a surprise gift to send to someone from afar. Gasp! has many items from women-owned businesses from all around the world.

Gasp

Thanks for being part of the Good Crowd! Right in the heart of College Park, you’ll find this bright blue building that has loads of personality as a modern gift shop. Join in on the shopping and have a laugh or two while finding the perfect gift for anyone in your life.

Good Crowd

Orlando Shirts is back up and running and coming up with some sweet designs this summer for us locals and out-of-towners! The shirts are super comfy to wear and provide authentic designs of Otown. Order yourself one before it’s too late at OrlandoShirts.com

Snag yourself a Rifle Paper Co. designed umbrella for the rainy days here in Orlando, where every afternoon either needs shade from the hot beating sun or protection from the downpour of rain. We ordered this awesome umbrella, featuring the sweet blooms and berries of Strawberry Fields, just in time for the rainy season.

RIFLE PAPER Co.