Top 407: Orlando’s Best Plant Shops

Orlando, say “aloe” to my little friend! Are you a plant lover? Have you been waiting for the next spot you can encounter to get yourself another succulent? We wanted you to choose the best Orlando plant shops as you enter a new season.

What I have found over the years is that some new spots have opened in the local area, and I got a plant or two, and somehow managed not to kill them. The secret?! I know it’s not me, it must be the plant shop, right?

See our favorites and what I found out about each location. We tried local plant shops with great reviews, a trendy indoor plant shop inside Adjectives in Altamonte Springs, a local favorite in College Park, farmers market plants, Propagate Social House in Apopka and more.

Adjectives Market at 1200 E. Altamonte Drive

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

www.facebook.com/ChasingFireflyzVintage/

HOURS:

Check the Facebook page and https://www.etsy.com/shop/ChasingFireflyz for more information on where Melissa will be and where to buy a cute little plant treasure like the one pictured.



Chasing Fireflyz is a local indoor plant shop located in Altamonte Springs in Adjectives Market located at 1200 E. Altamonte Drive. It has vintage treasures and unique findings. Melissa made this beautiful work of art that now lives in our kitchen window where I wash the dishes every night. The little glow-in-the-dark figures with the mushroom, gemstones and flowers surrounding them are exactly what we needed this summer and didn’t even know it. The air plant is super easy to take care of and Melissa gave us easy instructions to follow.



2527 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

https://apenberrys.com

HOURS:

Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6p.m.

Closed Sunday

We stopped at Appenberry’s Gardens the other day in the heart of College Park, and it was a treat. It’s deceiving from the outside of how big it is on the inside. The shop has an outdoor area where the plants that need lots of sunlight are, a covered room with tons of hanging plants and seeds, friendly staff to help with any questions and more. We chose one from the outside for me because it’s easy to take care of in the beating-down sun of Orlando.



2322 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

https://bwhplantco.com/pages/visit-the-jungleroom



HOURS:

Closed Monday

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



At Jungle Room, where the plant that I cannot seem to kill was purchased, we enjoyed our time shopping throughout the variety of plants offered. It’s where I got the plant that has withstood the heat of the summer. The Jungle Room is located on the corner of a small plaza in College Park, with some other cute shops, too. The kids enjoyed their time inside and loved picking out a plant for our home.



40 E. 5th Street

Apopka, FL 32703

https://www.propagatesocialhouse.com



HOURS:

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



At Propagate Social House in Apopka, we found the best of both worlds with plants and coffee. Brew yourself a favor, and get new houseplants for the upcoming season. We tried the store’s lavender latte, and it was so relaxing sipping and sitting outside on the back patio area. It also has some fantastic Instagram-worthy scenes inside and out.



133 E. Morse Blvd.

Winter Park, FL

https://www.piantedesign.com



HOURS:

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Piante Design, located in Winter Park, is a unique spot tucked away, about a street from Park Avenue on Morse Boulevard. We loved the entire store. It was set up with many indoor plants and orchids and had a great vibe overall.