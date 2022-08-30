Top 407: Orlando’s Best Plant Shops
We tried local plant shops with great reviews, a trendy indoor plant shop, a local favorites, farmers markets, and more.
Orlando, say “aloe” to my little friend! Are you a plant lover? Have you been waiting for the next spot you can encounter to get yourself another succulent? We wanted you to choose the best Orlando plant shops as you enter a new season.
What I have found over the years is that some new spots have opened in the local area, and I got a plant or two, and somehow managed not to kill them. The secret?! I know it’s not me, it must be the plant shop, right?
See our favorites and what I found out about each location. We tried local plant shops with great reviews, a trendy indoor plant shop inside Adjectives in Altamonte Springs, a local favorite in College Park, farmers market plants, Propagate Social House in Apopka and more.
Chasing Fireflyz
Adjectives Market at 1200 E. Altamonte Drive
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
www.facebook.com/ChasingFireflyzVintage/
HOURS:
Check the Facebook page and https://www.etsy.com/shop/ChasingFireflyz for more information on where Melissa will be and where to buy a cute little plant treasure like the one pictured.
Chasing Fireflyz is a local indoor plant shop located in Altamonte Springs in Adjectives Market located at 1200 E. Altamonte Drive. It has vintage treasures and unique findings. Melissa made this beautiful work of art that now lives in our kitchen window where I wash the dishes every night. The little glow-in-the-dark figures with the mushroom, gemstones and flowers surrounding them are exactly what we needed this summer and didn’t even know it. The air plant is super easy to take care of and Melissa gave us easy instructions to follow.
Apenberry’s Gardens
2527 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, FL 32804
https://apenberrys.com
HOURS:
Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6p.m.
Closed Sunday
We stopped at Appenberry’s Gardens the other day in the heart of College Park, and it was a treat. It’s deceiving from the outside of how big it is on the inside. The shop has an outdoor area where the plants that need lots of sunlight are, a covered room with tons of hanging plants and seeds, friendly staff to help with any questions and more. We chose one from the outside for me because it’s easy to take care of in the beating-down sun of Orlando.
Jungle Room by BWH PLant
2322 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, FL 32804
https://bwhplantco.com/pages/visit-the-jungleroom
HOURS:
Closed Monday
Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
At Jungle Room, where the plant that I cannot seem to kill was purchased, we enjoyed our time shopping throughout the variety of plants offered. It’s where I got the plant that has withstood the heat of the summer. The Jungle Room is located on the corner of a small plaza in College Park, with some other cute shops, too. The kids enjoyed their time inside and loved picking out a plant for our home.
Propagate Social House
40 E. 5th Street
Apopka, FL 32703
https://www.propagatesocialhouse.com
HOURS:
Closed Monday and Tuesday
Wednesday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
At Propagate Social House in Apopka, we found the best of both worlds with plants and coffee. Brew yourself a favor, and get new houseplants for the upcoming season. We tried the store’s lavender latte, and it was so relaxing sipping and sitting outside on the back patio area. It also has some fantastic Instagram-worthy scenes inside and out.
Piante Design
133 E. Morse Blvd.
Winter Park, FL
https://www.piantedesign.com
HOURS:
Closed Monday and Tuesday
Wednesday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Piante Design, located in Winter Park, is a unique spot tucked away, about a street from Park Avenue on Morse Boulevard. We loved the entire store. It was set up with many indoor plants and orchids and had a great vibe overall.
