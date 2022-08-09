Guide to the Barrel and Flow Pittsburgh Beer Festival

For the 5th year, the city of bridges will host Barrel and Flow, the country’s premier craft beer festival in Pittsburgh. On August 13th celebrate black-owned brewing and art from across the country. Festival-exclusive collaborations will be available for sampling. The festival will also feature a talented cast of musicians of multiple genres and styles. A unique selection of food vendors, indie artisans, and local non-profits will also be in attendance.

What is Barrel and Flow?

Barrel & Flow is one of America’s favorite festivals, as voted by the readers of USA Today. The beer festival in Pittsburgh features 30 Black-Owned Breweries, 55 unique collab brews, 150 vendors, 5 DJs, and 7 live bands.

More than just beer, the annual beer festival in Pittsburgh wants to continue to utilize the brewing industry to connect opportunity, accessibility, and artistry in ways that empower the Black community.

Where to Get Barrel and Flow Event Tickets

Barrell and Flow tickets can be purchased on the Barrel and Flow website anytime AFTER midnight (12am) on Saturday, Feb 1. From there you can indicate your ticket tier.

In years past, Barrell and Flow has offered three types of tickets with General Admission starting at $55

General Admission

Early Admission

Meet the Brewers VIP

BARREL AND FLOW FESTIVAL ENTRY TIMES:

VIP: 12:00 pm (noon) – 9:00 pm

EARLY ACCESS: 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

‍GENERAL ADMISSION: 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Where is Barrell and Flow This Year?

Barrel and Flow 2022 will take place at The Stacks at 3 Crossings, 2875 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The Conference, bottle share, and Brewers Brunch will take place at Greentree DoubleTree, 500 Mansfield Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

The Stacks at 3 Crossings Getting there 2875 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA Get directions

Barrel and Flow Beer Festival Brain Child of “Ed and Day”

Ed Bailey and Day Bracey are the hosts of the Drinking Partners Podcast and the Very Local Original Series: Ed and Day in the ‘Burgh. In each episode, Ed and Day visit a different Pittsburgh neighborhood to check out some of the unique local businesses.

The co-founders of the Barrel & Flow Festival, the nation’s first Black beer festival. You can read more about the Barrel and Flow Festival here. Each year, the Barrel and Flow Festival brings Black brewers from across the U.S. to Pittsburgh for a multi-day event.

