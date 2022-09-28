Fried & True: Pro-Tips For Doing Fried Chicken Fest Right

The Fried Chicken Festival is always a good time, but it can be overwhelming. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?

Luckily, we know a few experts. We asked some old hands in the New Orleans festival and food scene to give us their best tips for navigating the National Fried Chicken Festival at the New Orleans Lakefront (a new location) so you can get the most out of the annual event.

Cleveland Spears, founder, Spears Group :

Come hungry! There are over 30 vendors and they each offer a few dishes to try.

Bring your squad – preferably in a rideshare like Lyft or Uber. Event parking is first come, first serve. Rideshares are a great option, but you can also catch a shuttle that brings you right to the festival grounds. Having a squad makes it a little easier to sample as many dishes as possible.

Try the most interesting menu items first, like the ice cream chicken leg, crispy chicken old-fashioned bread pudding, boudin stuffed fried chicken or the candied wings with garlic noodles.

Don’t play with the New Orleans heat. It might be fall, but don’t play. The New Orleans heat is still disrespectful. Wear a hat, sunscreen, and sunglasses. (Just remember: Sunscreen is only allowed on festival grounds in non-aerosol containers in 3.4 ounces or less.)

The best way to do the Fried Chicken Festival is in one of the two luxurious VIP experiences: the Royalty VIP Lounge or the Chicken & Bubbles VIP Lounge. Upgrade to the Royalty VIP Lounge and receive three complimentary Crown Royal cocktails, food from an award-winning restaurant, lounge seating, exclusive photo installations, a front of stage viewing area and VIP restroom access. Upgrade to the Chicken & Bubbles VIP Lounge and you’ll receive one bottle of Chandon Champagne, food from an award-winning chef, lounge seating, exclusive photo installations, a front of stage viewing area and VIP restroom access.

Megan Braden-Perry, NOLA foodie, author and snowball queen :

Study the restaurant menus and entertainment lineup beforehand so you can make a plan.

Visit the out-of-state booths first, then visit the local restaurants. (Unless the local restaurants offer something they don’t offer every day.)

Take pictures of your favorite dishes and tag the restaurants on socials.

Leave your cash at home. The festival will only accept card payments or cash app.

Jessica Steele, actress and NOLA foodie :

Hit up the car showcase for the cleanest cars and trucks around and shop the merchant market for cool gifts made by local artisans and designers.

Make a “lickin’ chicken” fun pack and pack hand sanitizer and moist towelettes for messes. Add hot sauce if you want to turn it up a notch!

Strategize your chicken eating. See which vendors are cooking up goods this year and make a list of your favorites. Pro Tip: Hit the most iconic booths first!

Hit up @jess.eatssss on Instagram for any other tips or details.

Have fun!

The Fried Chicken Festival takes place from Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022. Check out their website to learn more.

Editor’s Note: Article updated for 2022 by Cassidy Swanson.