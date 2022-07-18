You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
Weeks after a pregnant woman is shot and killed in Orlando, a shootout between her suspected killer and a police officer sparks a manhunt.
This episode of Hometown Tragedy examines the murders of Sade Dixon and Lt. Debra Clayton by Florida fugitive, Markeith Loyd.
Hometown Tragedy: The Florida Fugitive
Lockhart, Florida resident Sade Dixon was very ambitious. The mother of two children (ages 2 & 8) she was in the process of getting her real estate license.
In late December 2016 Dixon finds out she is pregnant by her ex-boyfriend Markeith Loyd. On December 13, 2016 Dixon agrees to talk with him only to have the conversation escalate resulting in gun fire. Markeith Loyd shoots Sade Dixon and her brother and flees the scene.
After nearly 4 weeks on the run, Markeith Loyd finally resurfaces at a local Walmart. A gun battle ensues between Loyd and Lt. Debra Clayton with deadly consequences. Markeith Loyd flees the scene again with multiple police cars in pursuit.
Hometown Tragedies: Serial Killers
Two serial killers whose chilling crimes left their communities devastated.
Hometown Tragedy: Cold Cases Cracked
Decades-old cold cases are finally solved thanks to advances in DNA technology.
Hometown Tragedy: The Mystery of Maura Murray
Known as one of the first cases of the digital age, the mysterious disappearance of Maura Murray continues to confound investigators and internet sleuths.
Hometown Tragedy: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders
As Girl Scouts at Camp Scott settle into their tents one evening, eerie footsteps and distant cries haunt the campers throughout the night. The unsettling sounds turn out to be the echos one of the largest murder investigations in Oklahoma’s history.
