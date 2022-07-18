Weeks after a pregnant woman is shot and killed in Orlando, a shootout between her suspected killer and a police officer sparks a manhunt.

This episode of Hometown Tragedy examines the murders of Sade Dixon and Lt. Debra Clayton by Florida fugitive, Markeith Loyd.

You can watch the full episode of The Florida Fugitive on Hometown Tragedy

Hometown Tragedy: The Florida Fugitive

Lockhart, Florida resident Sade Dixon was very ambitious. The mother of two children (ages 2 & 8) she was in the process of getting her real estate license.

In late December 2016 Dixon finds out she is pregnant by her ex-boyfriend Markeith Loyd. On December 13, 2016 Dixon agrees to talk with him only to have the conversation escalate resulting in gun fire. Markeith Loyd shoots Sade Dixon and her brother and flees the scene.

After nearly 4 weeks on the run, Markeith Loyd finally resurfaces at a local Walmart. A gun battle ensues between Loyd and Lt. Debra Clayton with deadly consequences. Markeith Loyd flees the scene again with multiple police cars in pursuit.

