Plate It Pittsburgh! Comfort Classics

In this episode, Dave Forman hosts as we watch Jackie Page of Love Rocks Cafe challenge Mike Barnes of Roux Orleans in this battle for bringing the comfort classics to their dishes made from ingredients from the Mt. Lebanon Uptown Market.

Chef Jackie Page // Love Rocks Cafe

Chef Jackie Page, chef and owner of Love Rocks Cafe, started in her grandmother’s and mother’s kitchen and cooks what she calls “American soul” food. After working at different places around the city, her sister encouraged her to go to culinary school at the age of 45 and so began her journey into the culinary world.

Charitable Choice:

Chef Jackie selected The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh as her charitable organization in the event that she wins the competition. This center provides educational, behavioral, and physical services for children and families with special needs.

Chef Mike Barnes // Roux Orleans

Chef Mike Barnes is the chef and owner of Roux Orleans. He has brought the authentic New Orleans culture to Pittsburgh and in addition to the restaurant he also teaches in-person classes in the area.

Charitable Choice:

If Chef Mike is the winner of this episode, his donation will go to the Forbes Funds Foundation as his charity of choice. They provide mentorship and coaching for the youth.

The Market in Pittsburgh: Lebanon Uptown Market

Ruthfred Market in Bethel Park is a family-owned community grocery store that has been proudly serving the community for almost 60 years. They offer a wide variety of products and services, including fresh produce, dairy, and meats. The chefs each get 15 minutes and $100 to purchase their supplies for the meals they will create.

Mt. Lebanon Uptown Market mixes smalltown charm with the fast pace of a vibrant business district in the heart of Mt. Lebanon, and offers everything from produce to meat and cheese and more. The chefs each get 15 minutes and $100 to purchase their supplies for the meals they will create.

The Challenge: Comfort Classics

Our chefs must create a three-course meal using only foods from the market – and the meals must also contain these three ingredients:

Blackberries

Meat from Coyne Farms

Red potatoes

Secret ingredient: Asparagus must be included somewhere in the dish

The Judges

Chef Jackie and Chef Mike will only have 45 minutes to create a masterful meal and wow this episode’s judges. Our judging panel today is:

Dave Forman, host

Emily Catalano, founder of Good Food Pittsburgh

Chef Claudy Pierre, Season 1 Champion

Want to find out who emerged victoriously?

