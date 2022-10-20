Plate It Pittsburgh! Food Fight

In this episode, Dave Forman hosts as we watch Angel Magwood of Back To The Foodture challenge Zack Shell of Baby Loves Tacos in this battle for the school lunch/cafeteria-inspired dishes made from ingredients from the Ruthfred Market.

Chef Angel Magwood // Back To The Foodture

Chef Angel Magwood, chef and owner of Back To The Foodture, got into the food industry because of her grandmother and is teaching her children the same lessons she learned. Her restaurant was developed to take you back to your childhood and also show the younger generation how we grubbed.

Follow: Back To The Foodture

Charitable Choice:

Chef Angel selected Hearts of Steel as her charitable organization in the event that she wins the competition. They are a paddleboarding breast cancer survivor group.

Chef Zack Shell // Baby Loves Tacos

Chef Zack Shell is the owner and operator of Baby Loves Tacos. After becoming a partner in a taco shop in Philadelphia and dedicated himself to this cuisine. His philosophy is if you can keep love as a part of the equation, then you will always connect with people.

Follow: Baby Loves Tacos

Charitable Choice:

If Chef Zack is the winner of this episode, his donation will go to the Women’s Center and Shelter as his charity of choice. They provide outreach services and job training for women in need.

The Market in Pittsburgh: Ruthfred Market

Ruthfred Market in Bethel Park is a family-owned community grocery store that has been proudly serving the community for almost 60 years. They offer a wide variety of products and services, including fresh produce, dairy, and meats. The chefs each get 15 minutes and $100 to purchase their supplies for the meals they will create.

The Challenge: Food Fight

Our chefs must create a three-course meal using only foods from the market – and the meals must also contain these three ingredients:

Canned peaches

Sweet potatoes

Meat from Ruthfred deli

Secret ingredient: Jell-O must be included somewhere in the dish

The Judges

Chef Nissa’a and Chef Joey will only have 45 minutes to create a masterful meal and wow this episode’s judges. Our judging panel today is:

Dave Forman, host

Emily Catalano, founder of Good Food Pittsburgh

Chef Claudy Pierre, Season 1 Champion

Want to find out who emerged victoriously?

You can stream the full episode of “Plate It, Pittsburgh! Food Fight” for free on the Very Local app.

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more