Poms Poms in Orlando brings a unique twist to old favorites

Pom Pom’s is a woman-owned restaurant in the Milk District serving unique sandwiches, teas, and sakes. It also happens to be located in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Orlando and nearby Downtown. This restaurant is contributing to the Milk District’s community which is constantly growing and evolving. Pom Pom’s is named after the likes of its owner, Pom Moongauklang, who is a professionally trained chef with a passion for the culinary arts.

Before starting Pom Pom’s, Moongauklang operated two kitchens while putting herself through school and went on to work an externship at the Michelin star-winning restaurant Nobu.

“I wanted to make sure it was obtainable for my community, for my neighborhood. You didn’t have to go to the Ritz… I think Orlando is quintessentially one of the better cities I’ve ever lived in. The diversity and how fast it’s come artistically, culturally, culinary-wise,” praises Moongauklang.

She prides herself on incorporating great quality ingredients into her food, something she learned about from a young age while growing up on a migrant farm. Moongauklang immigrated from Thailand to the United States when she was 8 years old, learning about the properties of herbs and roots over time. That knowledge is useful for crafting her specialty sake drinks which are as tasty as they are beautiful.

“The ‘Beau-Tea’ sake is high in vitamin-C, it has yuzu, lemongrass, kefir, lime leaves, galangal for lowering your blood sugar [and] inflammation, for aphrodisiacs”, said Moongauklang.

To compliment the drinks, you can try a wide assortment of sandwiches made with ingredients you won’t find at chain restaurants such as smoked brisket and cranberry ginger chutney. Moongauklang is certainly not afraid of flavors. For the full Pom Pom’s experience, order all three specials of the day. Blueberry Dream tea, Lemon Dill soup, Kim Cheese sandwich… delish!

The ambiance of Pom Pom’s is special because there are photographs of her family members framed along the walls of the restaurant as well as art pieces from local artists. You also have the option to build your own sandwich. The restaurant features a large curated tea selection, and innovative sake elixirs are unique to the area.

