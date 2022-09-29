Here are the Sacramento real estate social accounts you need to follow
Looking for rehab inspiration? New homes on the market? Historical houses? We've got the real estate accounts you should follow on social media.
Whether you’re into historical homes or modern mansions on the market, here are some of the best Sacramento real estate Instagram accounts to keep up with.
Laurie Hunt – @laurierealty
From historical homes to new business openings and, of course, home listings, Laurie Hunt with Realty One is one of the real estate accounts we love. She keeps her audience updated with blog posts on the housing market, and even curb appeal content in local neighborhoods.
Anjuli Boyce – @remodel_rehab
Into home renovations? Anjuli Boyce is a California real estate agent who shares design inspiration, advice, and home renovations on her Instagram account. Her highlights include custom paintings, countertop glow-ups, and closet redos.
Luxury Home Magazine – @luxurysactahoe
This account showcases luxury homes and custom builds from Sacramento to Tahoe-Truckee.
Ridgeline Property – @ridgelineproperty
This isn’t your normal real estate agent account. Instead, it’s an account for a Sacramento home inspection company that features properties for sale and even tips on what to look out for when investing and inspecting a property.
CLM2 Media Productions – @clm2media
This media company provides photography and videography specializing in real estate, so you get the best drone views of the city’s newest properties on the market.
Pristine Snapshots – @pristine.snapshots
This account highlights another media agency specializing in 3D tours, drone shots, photos, and videos for Sacramento real estate agents. It’s a great window into the housing market.
Mid Century Sacramento Homes – @midmodsacramento
Agent Gaby Moreira’s account says she sells the coolest homes in Sacramento, and if you follow her account, you’ll think so as well. The homes she showcases are both historical and modern at the same time – a hard feat to do in real estate.
Nikki B. Arstingstall – @nikkibgolf
This Sacramento realtor is also a golfer, mother, on-air host and lifestyle blogger.
Amethyst Real Estate – @amithystrealestate
A house with a lighted outdoor patio? Prime downtown condos? This account has the range and shows community events happening around town as well.
