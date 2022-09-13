What to do on a Friday Night in Sacramento

On the hunt for fun things to do on a Friday night in Sacramento? We surveyed a few of the locals in the area to find out what they like to do and where they prefer to go to kick off the weekend. Take an electric scooter to a few Sacramento bars or catch a Burlesque show and dinner in Midtown. Just to name a few. What’s your favorite thing to do in Sacramento on a Friday Night?

Here are a Few Things to do in Sacramento on a Friday Night

Must Try Sacramento Restaurants

Mulvaney’s B&L

Mulvaney’s B&L (Building and Loan) is a popular American restaurant in Sacramento. The eatery offers fresh farm-to-table dishes. Because the dishes revolve around seasonal ingredients the menu frequently changes. The Grilled Beelers Double Cut Pork Chop with Roasted Butterball potatoes, baby squash, and fig chutney is a meal you’ll remember forever.

Bars and Nightclubs in Sacramento

The Trophy Club

The premiere speakeasy and cocktail bar in Sacramento is known for its unforgettable hand-crafted cocktails. The local watering hole is members only. The password to the speakeasy is shared via social media.

The Cabin

The local bar in Sacramento has a lengthy list of beers on tap as well as seasonal cocktails. The atmosphere is relaxed and rustic with a friendly staff of knowledgeable bartenders.

Activities in Sacramento

Looking for Getaways Near Sacramento?

Check out the other episodes of Eat Play Stay for more great spots for day trips and weekend getaways near Sacramento.

Very Local is your source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more