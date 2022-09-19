Sacramento Brew Bike Puts a Spin on Bar Hopping

Started in 2014 by husband and wife team Chris and Sarah Ferren-Cirino, Sacramento Brew Bike has been rated #1 best bike tour in Sacramento by TripAdvisor and Yelp. The party on wheels has become a very popular attraction in Downtown Sacramento due in part to its great relationships with local bars and restaurants.

It’s Like a Sacramento Bar Crawl on Wheels

Sac Brew Bike is essentially a bar crawl on wheels. The 15-passanger party bike provides bar tours in Sacramento. You can choose from 2 or 3 hour private tours for birthdays and special occassions, bachelor/bachelorette parties, team building activities or just something new to do on a Friday night in Sacramento.

Check out the full list of Sacramento Bar Stops.

This ponders a question: If you’re pedaling while you partake do the calories even count?

