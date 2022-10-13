Come Out With Pride Orlando Events Guide

One of the many reasons we love the city of Orlando is its diversity and the love and support it has for the LGBTQ community. This weekend the city will once again celebrate Come Out With Pride in Downtown Orlando. The inclusive Pride festival in Downtown Orlando hosts a ton of entertainment and events for adults and families.

Come Out With Pride Parade Schedule and Route

On Saturday, October 15th the annual Come Out With Pride Parade will make its grand appearance around Lake Eola Park. PRO TIP: Grab your spot on Central and Summerlin early. The Trans March starts at 2 p.m. and the Come Out With Pride Orlando Parade will start promptly at 4 p.m.

Check out the Come Out With Pride map and new Parade Route

Parking in Downtown Orlando During Pride?

If you’re close to the Downtown Orlando area, your best bet is to leave the car at home and rent a scooter or a bike. If you really have to drive into Downtown Orlando for Come Out With Pride 2022, we suggest you get there as early as possible.

There are parking garages located within a 5-to-10-minute walk from Lake Eola Park. Several streets surrounding the lake will be closed in preparation for the parade, so plan accordingly.

Come Out With Pride VIP Experience 2022

Want to experience Come Out With Pride like the VIP you are? The specially ticketed VIP Experience lets you Relax, Refresh, and Re-energize! This is a perfect way to enjoy Pride with incredible amenities such as dedicated bars and delicious food inside three air-conditioned VIP tents, plus luxury AC bathrooms.

Brand new for Come Out With Pride 2022 is the Chill Out Zone, presented by Funky Buddha. Enjoy relaxed outdoor seating and cooling fans along with dedicated bar service and porta potties. Tickets include one cocktail plus one Funky Buddha Beer, as well as unlimited soda and water.

Get VIP tickets here. Both spaces are 21 and up.

Come Out With Pride Orlando Entertainment

This year there will be 3 stages around Lake Eola Park:

The Diva stage hosted by Angelica Sanchez will feature amazing entertainment from the Orlando Gay Chorus, Les Vixens Burlesque Troop, and MrMs Adrien Presents The Gaga Ball just to name a few.

The Dance Stage will have nonstop high-energy DJs, club-style lighting, and fun surprises. DJ Scott Robert, DJ T Don, and headliner DJ Citizen Jane will be spinning from day to night..

The Local Stage is new this year. The Hyper Local Zone features Orlando-based organizations, bands, musicians, and other talents. There will also be a Hocus Pocus Tribute by Winnie’s Rock Cauldron.

CHECK OUT THE FULL ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE FOR COME OUT WITH PRIDE 2022

Come Out With Pride Events in Orlando This Weekend:

We Shall Overcome Celebrate LGBTQ Diversity

Where: Lake Eola Bandshell

When: 7 p.m., Oct. 13

FREE EVENT – An evening of spoken word, music and art as we celebrate and acknowledge LGBTQ trailblazers of color. This event is being presented by Orlando Gay Chorus, QLatinX, Bros in Convo, The Sounds of Freedom, Descolonizar Teteatro, and Come Out With Pride. ASL interpretation will be provided by Valencia College.

Where: Savoy Orlando

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13

Join comedians Real Radio 104.1’s Sabrina Ambra and drag entertainer Trixie Deluxxe for Watermark’s Movies Out Loud as they hilariously roast the camp classic “Xanadu” starring Oliva Newton-John.

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: The Hammered Lamb

You asked, and they answered. The Lesbian Happy Hour is back at the Hammered Lamb for Pride. A DJ and drink specials will be available with proceeds will benefit Come Out With Pride.

The Milky Way

When: Oct. 14

Where: Starts at Southern Craft Orlando

GET TICKETS

Kick off your weekend by eating and drinking your way around The Milk District. Tickets are only $10 in advance but go up to $15 the day of the event and lets you enjoy discounts and specials throughout the night.

Where: City Hall

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14

The Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando invites the entire Jewish community to the fourth annual Come out With Pride Shabbat service at City Hall in downtown Orlando.

Where: Ace Cafe Orlando

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m Oct. 15

Joe Whitaker presents “Rainbow House,” “Come Out with Pride, Orlando” official Saturday night event

Pride Orlando 2022 Brunches

Where: Ember Orlando

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15

Downtown Crawlers are teaming up with some of the best Orlando Bars to bring you a Come Out with Pride Brunch and Bar Crawl

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: The Veranda Thornton Park

Continue celebrating Pride all weekend long with a Pride Brunch in Thornton Park. Pricing includes unlimited bloody Mary and mimosa bar and buffet.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Savoy Orlando

Have your cake and eat it too at the Pride Pancake Brunch at Savoy featuring the Men of Savoy Dancers, hosted by Chantel Reshae.

