Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer
Coolinary is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. Here are five of our favorites that are offering something special this year.
Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating.
In order to make things a little easier to navigate, here are five of our favorites that are offering something special this year.
Acropolis on Freret | Uptown
4510 Freret St.
504-309-0069
www.acropolisonfreret.com
Serving: Lunch and Dinner
Chef and co-owner Manoli Kardoulias has created a menu at Acropolis that is centered on Greek dishes coupled with Italian influences. Known for its daily specials, Acropolis doesn’t shy away from Greek classics and new twists on old favorites.
Lunch:
First Course: Choice of Cup 6 Onion Soup with fresh baked puff pastry Acropolis or Side Salad mixed greens, red onion, green pepper, diced roma tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Kalamata olives and sunflower seeds with our house-made balsamic vinegarette
Second Course: Choice of Grilled or Blackened RedFish served with choice of rice pilaf or roasted veggies or Rosemary Filet boneless chicken breast, seasoned with fresh rosemary, grilled and served with primavera marinara or Gyro Platter combination of lamb and U.S. prime beef accented with our herb and blend of spices served with choice of rice pilaf or roasted veggies, w/our house-made tzatziki sauce and pita.
Third Course: Choice of Homemade Authentic Baklava Lemon cello Double Layer Cake
Price: $25 per person
Dinner:
First Course: choice of 6 Onion Soup with fresh baked puff pastry or Table Side Flaming Saganaki pan fried kasseri cheese in lemon and extra virgin olive oil with a sizzling ouzzo flame at tableside or Acropolis Salad mixed greens, red onion, green pepper, diced roma tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Kalamata olives and sunflower seeds with house-made balsamic vinegarette
Second Course: Choice of Grilled or Blackened RedFish served with our rice pilaf and roasted veggies or Pastitsio Greek baked pasta dish with ground meat, béchamel sauce and served with hot pita bread or Half Roasted Chicken marinated in tantalizing blend of Mediterranean spices and roasted to perfection served with rice pilaf
Third Course: Choice of Homemade Authentic Baklava or Lemon cello Double Layer Cake
Price: $45
Saint John | French Quarter
1117 Decatur St.
504-581-8120
www.saintjohnnola.com
Serving: Dinner
Executive Chef and owner, Eric Cook is a native New Orleanian who brings the flavors and culture of the city to all of his dishes. Serving what he’s dubbed Haute Creole, Saint John serves classic family dishes in an elevated, yet approachable way. The menu here showcases the evolution of Creole cuisine in New Orleans.
First Course: “One in a Melon” Salad grilled watermelon, prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and toasted pistachios with a balsamic vinaigrette
Second Course: choice of White Bean Cassoulet sugarcane glazed pork belly, hog cracklin’ and corn bread gremolata or California Shrimp Bordelaise grilled gulf shrimp, NOLA bordelaise, angel hair pasta and preserved lemon with herbs and parmesan
Third Course: Summer Fruit Cornbread Clafoutis seasonal fruit, cornbread custard, Louisiana cane syrup and powdered sugar
Price: $45
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar | Mid-City
231 N. Carrollton Ave.
504-609-3871
www.brownbutterrestaurant.com
Serving: Lunch and Dinner
Chef Dayne Womax and owner Simon Beck take pride in every part of Brown Butter, from the menu to the customer service. Since 2015, the team has taken pride in presenting true Southern food and signature cocktails. The menu here is creative and rooted in Southern culture.
Lunch:
First Course: Choice of Heirloom Tomato, Watermelon & Cucumber Salad grilled shrimp, Thai basil, baby arugula or Whipped Feta Dip crispy brussels, preserved lemon vinaigrette
Second Course: Choice of Sugar Cane Lacquered Smoked Brisket ember roasted sweet potato purée, creamed corn maque choux or Bacon Cheddar Burger grilled 8 Oz. Patty, sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, brioche bun, hand cut fries or Fricasse of Covey Rise Vegetables spicy Isleño style tomato broth, jasmine rice
Third Course: Vanilla Bean Bread Pudding white chocolate amaretto sauce
Price: $22
Dinner:
Same menu as lunch, but substitute Bacon Cheddar Burger with “BBQ Catfish” smothered green beans and creamer potatoes
Price: $38
GW Fins | French Quarter
808 Bienville St.
504-581-FINS
www.gwfins.com
Serving: Dinner
GW Fins cultivates its menu with the finest local, seasonal ingredients. Since 2001, the team at GW Fins has dedicated itself to the quintessential fine dining experience with memorable dishes in a welcoming atmosphere.
First Course: choice of Tempura Red Snapper Breast spicy apple salad, Vietnamese glaze or Lobster Bisque maine lobster, cognac crème fraiche or Local Chanterelle Mushrooms soft polenta, creole tomato, goat cheese
Second Course: Choice of Seared Gulf Shrimp quinoa cucumber salad, heirloom tomato, sumac brown butter or Cast Iron Chicken Breast sweet corn spoon bread, butterbean succotash, dirty rice, pan gravy or Parmesan Crusted Sheepshead fresh fusilli pasta, pesto cream, snow peas, roasted peppers
Third Course: Choice of House Made Sorbet daily selection or Bourbon Pecan Pie vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle or Blueberry Upside Down Cake vanilla ice cream
Price: $45
Gianna | Warehouse District
700 Magazine St.
504-399-0816
www.giannarestaurant.com
Serving: Brunch and Dinner
Gianna serves rustic Italian cuisine in a lively, modern atmosphere. Nominated by the James Beard Foundation as the Best New Restaurant in 2019, Gianna offers a curated selection of small plates and entrees featuring local produce and Gulf seafood.
Brunch (sample menu):
First Course: Choice of Ricotta Zeppole powdered sugar or Lamb Sausage Gravy creamy polenta, breadcrumbs and parsley or Burrata Toast prosciutto, grilled peaches, mint, honey and balsamic
Second Course: Choice of Sandwich of the Day or Polenta Pancakes strawberry compote, blueberries and whipped ricotta or Ricotta Gnocchi morel mushrooms, lemon, parsley and parmesan
Third Course: Butterscotch Budino or Gelato of the Day or Sorbet of the Day
Price: $45
Dinner (sample menu):
First Course: Choice of Heirloom Tomato Panzanella cucumbers, burrata, red onions & basil or Pasta Asciutta cappellini, tomatoes, basil & parmesan or Ciabatta Garlic Bread chili butter, grana & provolone
Second Course: Choice of Shrimp Scampi oregano, rosemary, lemon, olive oil, butter & grilled focaccia or Fire Roasted Chicken olive tapenade and pepper salad or Ricotta Gnocchi morel mushrooms, lemon, parsley & parmesan
Third Course: Butterscotch Budino or Gelato of the Day or Sorbet of the Day
Price: $45
