Ghost Stories and Haunted Places in Orlando

Orlando may be considered the happiest place on earth due to its close proximity to Disney World but did you know it’s also the spookiest? If the pursuit of paranormal activity peaks your interest, then we won’t keep you in suspense. Here are a few of the most haunted places in Orlando with ghost sightings and haunted histories.

Haunted Places in Orlando that will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Kress Building Downtown Orlando

Now home to the Downtown Orlando restaurant, Kres Chophouse, the Kress Building is known to be one of the most haunted places in Orlando. From ghostly apparitions to the sound of footsteps when no one is around are just a few of the paranormal anomalies reported.

Orange County Regional History Center

The Orange County Regional History Center has some haunted history of its own. In 1980 the then courthouse held the infamous trial of Ted Bundy. Beyond that the venue has had multiple reports of paranormal activity including floating objects and ghostly attorneys waiting for their trial.

Princeton Hospital

The permanently closed mental hospital in Winter Park is rumored to be haunted by spirits. There have been reports of full-body apparitions, random phantom voices, and moving wheelchairs.

Super 8 International Drive

At the Super 8 motel on International Drive there are plenty of reasons to be afraid. Besides the possibility of bed bugs, the motel in Orlando is where spooky stories and spectral activities abound.

The I-4 Dead Zone

If you’ve ever been on I-4 during rush hour then you may think you know what we mean by “DEAD ZONE.” This haunted place in Orlando has nothing to do with traffic jams.

Greenwood Cemetery

Ghosts in a cemetery? How original. Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando has a long and haunted past. Within its 100 acres visitors to the Orlando cemetery have reported seeing ghostly children playing and laughing among the tombstones. The ghosts of Confederate soldiers have also been seen roaming aimlessly among the large oak trees.

Want to see if you can spot a specter for yourself? The haunted cemetery in Orlando offers Moonlight Walking Tours. (Walking Tours are currently suspended until further notice due to Hurricane Ian)

Haunted Places Near Orlando

The St. Augustine Lighthouse

The 165 ft tall St. Augustine Lighthouse has had a couple of ghost sightings confirmed, including the paranormal reality TV series, Ghost Hunters. Phantom voices, the smell of cigar smoke, and a shadowy figure at the top of the lighthouse spiral staircase have been reported numerous times.

The Devil’s Chair in Lake Helen-Cassadaga Cemetery

Known as the “psychic center of the world,” Cassadaga is just 2 hours north of Orlando. One of the allegedly haunted places in Cassadaga is the Devil’s Chair. Located inside the Lake Helen-Cassadaga Cemetery the brick chair is said to be a beacon for the devil. If you sit in the chair at midnight, the Devil will appear. Leave a beer and it will be empty by morning. The spiritualist community is also home to a haunted hotel.

