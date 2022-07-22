Here’s where to go glamping in the New Orleans area

We’ve all grown used to comfort, especially over the past few years. Being home more often, people have upgraded their households with more coziness and convenience. That trend has spread to the camping world as well with glamping. Glamor camping (or glamping) has been the newest trend for a while now, with glamping options ranging from safari tents to caboose cars, luxe teepees and treehouses. New Orleans has a few places a short distance from the city.

About 20 miles outside of New Orleans is a place to get back to nature. Sprawling over 1,500 acres, and situated at the lowest portion of the Old Mississippi River, this beautiful setting is perfect for anyone wanting a break from the daily grind.

Renting a glamping unit provides a lakefront A-frame cabin, complete with an 80-square foot bamboo deck and a 50-square foot screened-in porch. Solar-powered and fitted with a queen bed, nightstand, lights and a phone charger, it provides the comforts of home while still taking guests back to the basics.

Plenty of outdoor time can be spent here. Sit around a large bonfire and roast marshmallows or make s’mores. Fry up your catch from the lake over one of the charcoal grills. Enhance your glamping experience by participating in some of the many lakeside activities like kayaking.

Be introduced to a new view of the Mississippi River Sunset and widespread marshlands, a view without crowded city blocks and buildings interrupting.

For a weekend with friends or a romantic getaway back to nature, glamping at Stella is always a good choice.

Consider a stay at this state park, even though it isn’t actually in NOLA. Located in Mandeville, this state park is on the other side of Lake Pontchartrain. A 35-mile drive over the causeway and a 10-minute kayak paddle will bring you to your own little piece of paradise. Upon arrival, unload your kayak or canoe or rent one from the park and load up all your supplies and food and set sail to your own private beach.

A canvas tent on a deck platform is furnished with a queen-sized, memory foam mattress, a propane heater and two side tables. Outside, there is a deck, picnic table, grill and fire pit and a solar shower. Adirondack chairs and camp benches are also on your glamp ground. There are restroom facilities on site as well.

With camp being mere steps from the water, guests can have unobstructed views at night for stargazing and witness the beauty of sunrises and sunsets over the water.

Surrounded by water on three sides, this state park offers 2,800 acres for campers and glampers to explore and discover. There is a 4.8-mile hiking trail and an easy nature trail that is 1.25-miles long. There are plenty of opportunities to spot some of the more than 400 species of birds and animals that call the park home. To get out of the big city and decompress, this state park just might be a good option.

Also located on the other side of Lake Pontchartrain, and possibly a step up from glamping, the Bayou Segnette State Park in Braithwaite offers cabins and on-the-water deluxe cabins. With a porch surrounded by water, guests can do some fishing from right out their back door. With paved parking, a BBQ grill and picnic table, this deluxe cabin sleeps up to eight people. One queen bed, a sleeper sofa and two sets of bunk beds will allow a large family to stay here comfortably. Sorry, no pets allowed at this park.

There are plenty of activities to round out the stay. Nature activities are abound here, including canoe rentals, boating, fishing, hiking and swimming. There are picnics, playgrounds and an ecosystem ranging from swamps to marshland.

So, whether you are looking for near seclusion or a popular, larger state park, these three glamping locations will give you options. Take a break from the city life and create some slower time when you get back to nature at these glamor campgrounds.

Also in Braithwaite, Paloma Lake features A-frame Glamping cabins that sleep two. With minimal outdoor lighting and a large nightly-lit bonfire to capture the true essence of camping, the city will seem a thousuand miles away. ‘Rough it’ with a comfy queen size bed, provided towels and solar powered air conditioning and heat. A centrally-located restroom and shower facility is shared by all glampers.

Activity packages can be purchased separately and range from skeet shooting to archery, private hiking and biking tours to landscapes UTV guided tour. Also activities such as lawn games and citrus picking can be added to your stay’s cost.

To learn more about this property or to make a reservation, visit their website here.