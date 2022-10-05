A year-round guide to Pittsburgh events

JANUARY

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Winter Celebration (January 9-15, 2023)

Ready to kick off the new year with a taste of something new? Pittsburgh’s Restaurant Week is the perfect solution. Head online to view the list of participating restaurants. Note: There will be a special focus on new dishes for the New Year.

Mozart and More (January 20-22, 2023)

Treat yourself to a beautiful performance of the sweeping compositions of musical greats like Wagner and Mozart, as played by pianist Paul Lewis. Fun fact: Mozart was composing his own music by the age of six.

IceFest (January 26-29, 2023) If you’re sick of being inside, bundle up and head outside to IceFest to shake off those winter blues. Large ice sculptures (and tons of smaller ones) are dotted along North Main Street, and some are being carved live for attendees to watch. It’s the perfect occasion for a winter photoshoot with the kids, too–keep an eye out for the giant chair!

FEBRUARY

Arts All Around Us (February 18, 2023)

Everyone knows that Pittsburgh has an amazing artsy side. Arts All Around Us is an artistic retrospective that uses dance, poetry, visual arts and music (performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) to explore the art all around the city. You can also attend Discovery TIme before the program starts to play with instruments, make crafts, and dance.

Lititz Fire and Ice Festival (February 17-26, 2023)

Head over to Lititz, a sweet little town that hosts a fun yearly Fire and Ice Festival that’s a wonderful winter adventure for the whole family. From scavenger hunts to ice sculptures to a pub crawl, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this February.

Cupid’s Undie Run (February 2023–final date still pending)

Strip down and step out for Cupid’s Undie Run, a fun run event that takes place each February and raises money for a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves. A brisk mile(ish) run should help you warm up.

Want to explore more of Pittsburgh?

There is so much more to explore in the Strip District! Check out Ed & Day’s guide to the Strip District for a look at the most delicious spots for eats and treats in the neighborhood.

MARCH

Steel City Blues Festival (March 3-5, 2023; tentative)

This local festival features a minimum of three workshop tracks based around blues dancing and music. There’s a solid list of instructors coming in from around the country to instruct, so you can expect to learn a lot over this weekend intensive. Once classes conclude, you’ll be able to dance the night away (literally–the social dancing will last until 4:00 a.m.).

Annual Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Spring Festival (March 17-19, 2023)

This cheerful family-friendly festival is home to a large variety of vendors. Just a few of the items you might find include jewelry, wine, bath products, and food. And if you’re already feeling the itch to decorate for Easter, look no further for sweet decor that will welcome spring to your home in style.

Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 18, 2023–tentative)

Everyone loves a St. Patrick’s Day parade, and Pittsburgh is no exception! Approximately 14 percent of the city’s inhabitants can claim Irish descent, and they know how to throw a party. 20,000 people participate in the parade itself, and up to 350,000 attend. You’ll be in great company!

MAY

Pittsburgh Marathon – The first weekend in May is Pittsburgh Marathon weekend. This race hosts more than 40,000 runners of all ages and abilities, invluding a kids marathon, relay, toddler trot and pet walk.

JULY

Flashes of Freedom Fourth of July Celebration (July 4) The city’s annual Fourth of July celebration will come to Point State Park once again! This year, the festivities will run from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m. and will include music and food vendors. Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m.

4th annual Black Music Festival (July 14-17) The Black Music Festival features a great lineup of various Black artists, and also offers an homage to Phyllis Hyman. The lineup will run from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on all days, and will be located at Point State Park and Market Square.

Deutschtown Music Festival (July 22-24) This community festival returns for its 10th year, and will boast 400 bands, 11 outdoor stages, and 20 indoor venues. The festival is free to attend, and will also include art and food vendors, as well as family-friendly activities.

AUGUST

Restaurant Week (Aug. 8-14) This exciting weeklong event gives patrons access to some of the best restaurants in the city at amazing prices. (The website also includes a handy roulette wheel if you’re having a hard time making your selections.) Many restaurants will also extend the event through August 21.

Rock, Reggae, and Relief (Aug. 20) This concert, headlined by acts like UB40, will be held on the 200 block of Forbes Avenue Downtown from and will benefit Cafe Momentum Pittsburgh (which provides education and employment opportunities to those involved in the juvenile justice system). Doors open at noon.

Renaissance Fest (Aug. 20-Sept. 25; Saturdays and Sundays only) Travel back in time to the 16th century with the Renaissance Fest! Enjoy family friendly activities and performances, and don’t forget to grab thyself a tasty treat or two from the food vendors.

SEPTEMEBER

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival (Sept. 9) Held in Kennywood Park, this festival will run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and will feature over two dozen restaurants and chefs. Classic flavors will be represented, but keep an eye out for some fun new offerings, like dessert pierogies.

Pittsburgh Irish Festival (Sept. 9-11) Catch live Irish music and dancing on five different stages and indulge in authentic food and drinks at the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, which has run since 1991. This year, it will be held at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark, and celebrates being “halfway to St. Patrick’s Day.”

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival (Sept. 16-18) This world-renowned jazz festival will feature well over 100 local musicians in a long weekend of musical delights. Don’t miss soaking up tunes from greats like Ron Carter and Ledisi at the Highmark Stadium.

OCTOBER

Mount Lebanon Artist’s Market (October 1-2, 2022)

Visit this juried art market containing up to 80 booths, each of which offer crafts in a variety of mediums like leather, glass, ceramics, metal, and more. It’s a great way to get a jump on your holiday shopping while helping to support local vendors. Food and entertainment will also be available on site, which completes the recipe for a perfect fall outing.

Reel Q Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Film Festival (October 6-15, 2022)

Reel Q has been delivering the top LGBTQ+ films to the people of Pittsburgh since 1982. This important cultural outlet features a mix of shorts and feature films. Panels, community activities, and parties round out the 10-day festival.

Monster Pumpkins Festival (October 15-16, 2022)

If you’re ready for a (free!) family-friendly activity to enjoy the falling temperatures, head to 3 Crossings Campus for the Monster Pumpkins Festival. Special features of the day include a wall of pumpkins, intricate pumpkin carving displays, and pie eating contests. You’ll also be able to see one of the largest types of pumpkins in the world, the Cinderella’s carriage-sized Atlantic Giant.

NOVEMBER

Three Rivers Film Festival (November 10-16, 2022)

This festival is the longest running annual film festival in southwestern Pennsylvania. It curates a selection of approximately 30 films in many genres, and its roster includes a well-rounded complement of independent international films. Audience Awards are given to the top choices in each category.

Light Up The Night (November 19, 2022)

This decades-old tradition began in 1960 when major shop windows across downtown Pittsburgh simultaneously unveiled their Christmas displays and flicked on Christmas lights. In the modern era, you can expect a Christmas tree lighting, fireworks, a full roster of musicians, a block party, and the world’s largest pickle ornament.

YMCA Turkey Trot (November 24, 2022)

Do some good before you gobble at this year’s Turkey Trot, the annual Thanksgiving morning race. Food donations gathered at the race will be used to benefit the YMCA and the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, so grab your non-perishable items before you head out the door.

DECEMBER

Creepy Christmas (December 10-11; December 17-18, 2022)

If you think the most wonderful time of the year involves goblins and ghouls, you’re in luck–Creepy Christmas combines Halloween and Christmas into one devilishly fun experience. This may not be the best activity for young children, but you and your teenagers may enjoy this haunted house experience that is rife with frightening toys and sinister elves. It only runs for two weekends, so be sure to grab your tickets early.

Peoples Gas Holiday Market (November 19-December 24, 2022)

Feel the festive spirit at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market, where you can meander through sweet outdoor wooden chalets filled with holiday gifts of all sorts. Local and visiting vendors make for an exciting shopping experience, accompanied by live music from a variety of bands. It’s a great way to knock out your shopping list and support small businesses.

First Night Pittsburgh (December 31, 2022)

Kick off your new year in style at First Night Pittsburgh, an art-focused New Year’s Eve celebration. There will be performances, a parade, and fireworks at both 6:00 p.m. (perfect for those with small children) and at midnight. This year, the event will also be free to the public for the first time.