Five Pittsburgh foodies on Instagram you should be following
Get your follow button ready.
One of the best things about Pittsburgh is the bustling food scene. Our resident Pittsburgh foodie and host of “Plate It, Pittsburgh,” Dave Forman, breaks down the best Burgh foodies you need to be following to expand your appetite.
pittsburgh pizza (@pittsburghpizza)
The hardest question for a Pittsburgher to answer is “where’s the best pizza in the city?” With hundreds of different styles of pizza, each with their own unique charm and unique elements, it can be overwhelming to figure out where to go to grab a pie. Laine might not be able to answer that question,but with each delicious pic of a local slice (and each cheese pull! #yum) you can guarantee you’ll be one step closer.
Kanika|कनिका|Pittsburgh Foodie (@thatcurrysmell)
Kanika has such an eye for composition and balance, it’ll be hard not to drool all over your phone as you swipe through her mouthwatering photos of food enjoyed out and created at home. One of the best things about her feed is the inclusion of wine pairings.
sophia 張恩琦 (@sopheating)
Co-Founder of @bakersforchange (another must-follow), Sophia is the self-described Boba Queen of Pittsburgh. Combining the best of Pittsburgh food and fashion trends, she’s got her finger on the pulse of what’s new in the Burgh. Follow her insta for the latest in mouth-watering bites from around the city, whether it’s tea tasting from Tonic Coffee or banh mi from Banh Mi and Tea.
Breelicious Bites🍴 (@breeliciousbites)
Bree has a personality that shines through her posts, full of life and a true love of Pittsburgh food. Whether she’s attending a new opening or offering up some of her own home-cooking (for pick-up or delivery!) there’s a true joy to be found in every single post. Not only a food blogger, Bree is a mobile notary, provides food business consultations, cooks, and caters herself. Don’t sleep on the list of 38 Essential Pittsburgh Restaurants she compiled for Eater.com back in September! She’s also a guest judge on Very Local’s streaming show, “Plate It, Pittsburgh!”
📺 A delicious look at Pittsburgh
Check out three great shows that highlight the best places for food, drink and treats in Pittsburgh. All three shows are available to stream for free on Very Local.
- Ed and Day in the ‘Burgh – explore Pittsburgh neighborhoods and sample the best beer from local breweries with the hosts of the Drinking Partners podcast.
- Plate It, Pittsburgh! – Pittsburgh chefs race through a local farmer’s market and compete to see who can create the most Pittsburgh-inspired meal.
- What’s On The Menu Pittsburgh – A look at local restaurants, farmers and food trucks. From sweets to vegan eats, meet some of the people who are contributing to Pittsburgh’s vibrant food scene.
NINA | FOOD CREATIVE 🍕💭 (@apinchofpgh)
Nina offers a unique take on local food, fun, and libations. With a beautiful array of homemade and food discoveries out in the burgh, you’ll find pictures of foods both indulgent, invigorating, and enriching!
