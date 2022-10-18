Pittsburgh Real Estate Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow

Cover photo courtesy Houses of Pittsburgh

Are you searching for your next home? Looking to sell and upgrade? Do you need a little home rehab inspiration? We’ve got links to the Pittsburgh real estate Instagram accounts you need to be following.

Whether you’re looking for design inspiration, you’re ready to buy a home, or you just want to see the beautiful homes in Pittsburgh, here are the Pittsburgh home and real estate accounts we love.

Looking For Real Estate In Pittsburgh? Follow these Instagram Accounts

The Fords – @thefords

The Fords are a brother-sister team (Steve Ford and Leanne Ford) who renovate homes around Pittsburgh. They’ve had two HGTV shows, “Home Again with the Fords” and “Restored By the Fords.” Together, they turn old, quirky Pittsburgh Homes into modern gems.

Eric Dillman – @ericdillmandesigns

Are you looking for some home renovation inspiration? Eric Dillman Designs is an interior design company showcasing home renovation projects. He also hosts a podcast

Kathleen DeMartino – @depressioncouture

Kathleen DeMartino is a real estate agent in Pittsburgh with Howard Hanna. The mom and clothing designer gives a sneak peek into her home life and the homes she’s selling.

Houses of Pittsburgh – @housesofpittsburgh

If you’re looking for unique, gorgeous homes in Pittsburgh, this is the account to follow. The account is curated by two Pittsburghers and features homes with beautiful architecture. They also do giveaways.

Pittsburgh Houses – @pghbox

This is another great account to follow if you’d like to see beautiful homes in Pittsburgh. This account features unique home design features in different neighborhoods all across the city.

Greg Tadda – @gregtaddarealtor

Greg Tadda is a Pittsburgh realtor with Berkshire Hathaway. The father of three specializes in selling homes in North Boroughs, North Hills, Southern Butler, and Pittsburgh. In addition to posting about listings and open houses on his account, he provides tips for selling.

Gary and Britney Hazy – @the_hazys

Gary and Britney Hazy of RE/MAX Select Realty are a married team of realtors raising four kids in Pittsburgh. They regularly post tips about selling, buying, and being a new homeowner.

Michael Redmond and Jeremy Haeck – @pittsburghrealtors

Michael Redmond and Jeremy Haeck are a team of realtors with Coldwell Banker Realty. They post home listings for Pittsburgh and the surrounding area.

Joe and Lisa Yates – @pittsburgh_realtors

Joe and Lisa Yates, a team of realtors with RE/MAX, provide a great mixture of content, from tips for buying your first home to unique drone footage and inside looks at the homes they’re selling.