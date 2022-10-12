A guide to getting fresh pasta in Pittsburgh

Shop local for artisanal pasta at one of these businesses.

by Kelsey Swintek
October 12, 2022

Elevate your next dinner party and impress your friends with handmade pasta! Here are some of our favorite local businesses where you can source fresh pasta right here in Pittsburgh: 

City Fresh Pasta

I’d come to know City Fresh Pasta from their kitchen concept in the newly opened Galley Bakery Square. Lucky for us, the delicious comfort of City Fresh Pasta is not limited to dine-in dishes! I spoke with Eric, who confirmed they offer at least four types of fresh pasta available for pickup (roasted red pepper, spinach, chive, and plain/egg). In the future, he tells me, they’re looking to bring back ravioli. Contact CFP directly through their website to place an order for a pasta bundle. In addition to their location in Bakery Square, you can also schedule a pickup from their North Shore location on Preble Avenue, or from their food truck. Check out social media, or Pittsburgh food truck app Mobile Nom, to follow where they’ll be next! 

City Fresh Pasta
Getting there
151 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA
Get directions

Handmade Pasta by Yvonne

Yvonne Hennigan and her late husband, Jim, lived in Italy for many years, where she developed her passion for cooking and making pasta. Handmade Pasta by Yvonne has been serving Pittsburgh for over eight years. Yvonne offers handmade dried fettuccine in 14 available flavors. Unlike fresh pasta, which is intended to remain soft when cooked, Yvonne’s handmade dried pasta can be served al dente. Run (don’t walk) to try her black squid ink pasta, available by special order. 

You can find her pasta in her brick-and-mortar at 3333 Babcock Blvd., at the Ross Township Farmer’s Market on Wednesday evenings, or at the St. James Market in Sewickley on Saturday mornings. 

Handmade Pasta by Yvonne
Getting there
3333 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Fri 10am–5pm
Sat-Sun Closed
Call
(412) 818-5808
More Info

Forma Pasta

Forma Pasta offers monthly pasta subscriptions for pickup or delivery (available within 40 miles of Pittsburgh). The Forma Pasta Box includes two generous portions of handmade pasta along with accompanying recipe cards. Subscribers also have the option to invest in an ingredient add-on, which includes all of the additional ingredients measured according to the month’s recipe. 

Visit their mini-market in Allentown to shop their full array of handmade pasta, along with other provisions such as sauces and local cured meats. 

Forma Pasta
Getting there
708 E Warrington Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Sat 10am–5pm
Sun 10am–2pm
Call
(412) 586-7195
More Info

Pane è Pronto

fresh pasta pittsburgh
Photo courtesy Pane è Pronto
fresh pasta pittsburgh
Photo courtesy Pane è Pronto
fresh pasta pittsburgh
Photo courtesy Pane è Pronto

From the same family that brought Pittsburgh DiAnoia’s Eatery, Pane è Pronto offers delicious comforts to takeaway. Sold for $7 per pound, their pasta selection always includes spaghetti and rigatoni, with a third shape offered on a rotating basis (creste di gallo is offered at the time of writing). While you’re there, be sure to try one (or several) of their fresh breads, such as their signature Cacio è Pepe sourdough. 

Pane è Pronto
Getting there
2627 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Sat 8am–6pm
Sun Closed
Call
(412) 815-3300
More Info

Pennsylvania Macaroni Company

No list of fresh pasta in Pittsburgh would be complete without the iconic Pennsylvania Macaroni Company. A staple in the Strip District for over 100 years (yes, literally), the market offers an assortment of stuffed fresh pasta. Ravioli! Gnocchi! Tortellini! After you snag some pasta, be sure to check out the olive bar (my personal favorite) and the cheese counter for go-alongs with your meal. 

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
Getting there
2010-2012 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Sat 8am–4pm
Sun 9am–2pm
Call
(412) 227-1982
More Info

Sincerely, Pasta

fresh pasta pittsburgh
Photo courtesy Sincerly, Pasta
fresh pasta pittsburgh
Photo courtesy Sincerly, Pasta
fresh pasta pittsburgh
Photo courtesy Sincerly, Pasta

While these Pittsburgh businesses all offer handmade pasta for a low-maintenance dinner at home, some readers prefer to roll up their sleeves for an ambitious project. For inspiration, do not miss Sincerely, Pasta from self-taught pasta maker Nina Gleason. Nina combines her eye for design with local, seasonal ingredients for some stunning and savory pasta creations. She tells me that she only began making pasta a couple of years ago, which goes to show, it’s never too late to learn a new skill. 

Kelsey Swintek is a writer living in the East End. She publishes a weekly newsletter, where she writes about musings, shares her photography and renders occasional epiphanies. You can find her on a long walk with her dog, Fala, or with an IC Light at Kelly’s in East Liberty. Kelsey's Newsletter: Lucky Rigatoni Instagram: @KelseyPizza

