A guide to getting fresh pasta in Pittsburgh

I’d come to know City Fresh Pasta from their kitchen concept in the newly opened Galley Bakery Square. Lucky for us, the delicious comfort of City Fresh Pasta is not limited to dine-in dishes! I spoke with Eric, who confirmed they offer at least four types of fresh pasta available for pickup (roasted red pepper, spinach, chive, and plain/egg). In the future, he tells me, they’re looking to bring back ravioli. Contact CFP directly through their website to place an order for a pasta bundle. In addition to their location in Bakery Square, you can also schedule a pickup from their North Shore location on Preble Avenue, or from their food truck. Check out social media, or Pittsburgh food truck app Mobile Nom, to follow where they’ll be next!

Yvonne Hennigan and her late husband, Jim, lived in Italy for many years, where she developed her passion for cooking and making pasta. Handmade Pasta by Yvonne has been serving Pittsburgh for over eight years. Yvonne offers handmade dried fettuccine in 14 available flavors. Unlike fresh pasta, which is intended to remain soft when cooked, Yvonne’s handmade dried pasta can be served al dente. Run (don’t walk) to try her black squid ink pasta, available by special order.

You can find her pasta in her brick-and-mortar at 3333 Babcock Blvd., at the Ross Township Farmer’s Market on Wednesday evenings, or at the St. James Market in Sewickley on Saturday mornings.

Forma Pasta offers monthly pasta subscriptions for pickup or delivery (available within 40 miles of Pittsburgh). The Forma Pasta Box includes two generous portions of handmade pasta along with accompanying recipe cards. Subscribers also have the option to invest in an ingredient add-on, which includes all of the additional ingredients measured according to the month’s recipe.

Visit their mini-market in Allentown to shop their full array of handmade pasta, along with other provisions such as sauces and local cured meats.

From the same family that brought Pittsburgh DiAnoia’s Eatery, Pane è Pronto offers delicious comforts to takeaway. Sold for $7 per pound, their pasta selection always includes spaghetti and rigatoni, with a third shape offered on a rotating basis (creste di gallo is offered at the time of writing). While you’re there, be sure to try one (or several) of their fresh breads, such as their signature Cacio è Pepe sourdough.

No list of fresh pasta in Pittsburgh would be complete without the iconic Pennsylvania Macaroni Company. A staple in the Strip District for over 100 years (yes, literally), the market offers an assortment of stuffed fresh pasta. Ravioli! Gnocchi! Tortellini! After you snag some pasta, be sure to check out the olive bar (my personal favorite) and the cheese counter for go-alongs with your meal.

While these Pittsburgh businesses all offer handmade pasta for a low-maintenance dinner at home, some readers prefer to roll up their sleeves for an ambitious project. For inspiration, do not miss Sincerely, Pasta from self-taught pasta maker Nina Gleason. Nina combines her eye for design with local, seasonal ingredients for some stunning and savory pasta creations. She tells me that she only began making pasta a couple of years ago, which goes to show, it’s never too late to learn a new skill.

