Everything you need to know about the Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride (Updated for 2022)
The monthly Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride promotes positive body image and safe cycling
It’s that time of year again, when it is warm enough to get outside and ride your bike — in your underwear. Founded in 2012, the Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride is rolling into its tenth season. The first monthly group ride is Thursday, May 26th at 8 p.m.
The ride will still start at the intersection of 46th Street and Butler Street. The Underwear Bike Ride has always focused on inclusivity and positive body image, but Kowalski is encouraging attendees to make signs and show support however they feel comfortable.
Exactly what is the Underwear Bike Ride?
It’s pretty much exactly that: a group bike ride through the city, wearing your underwear (or whatever you feel comfortable in; not everyone strips to their skivvies). The route varies each month in order to provide a safe way to explore different neighborhoods as a group. It is free to participate and suitable for casual cyclists. The ride is all about “having fun and promoting a positive self body image.”
A few years ago, we interviewed organizer Scott Kowalski for The Slaw — our podcast about Pittsburgh places and Pittsburgh people. In the episode, Kowalski, an avid cyclist and biking advocate, reveals the number one rule for attending the Underwear Bike Ride: Don’t be a jag. He shares some highlights of the ride and gives some safe cycling advice.
iTunes | Spotify | Direct download Ep. 21 (right-click to download)
2022 Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride dates
Check out the Facebook Page for the Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride for ride details and updates.
All rides are on the last Thursday of the month, with an 8 p.m. start time (rain or shine).
- May 26, 2022 – afterparty at De Fer Coffee & Tea
- June 30, 2022 – ride to the Block Party @ KLVN Coffee Lab
- July 28, 2022 – afterparty at P-Town in Oakland
- August 25, 2022 – afterparty at Shorty’s Pins x Pints [Click here for a map of the cycling route]
Know before your go: Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride
The underwear bike ride always begins with a quick speech by Kowalski and folks are encouraged to check their brakes, chain, and tires prior to start. Additional guidelines are posted on their website. You can also follow the Underwear Ride on Facebook.
Somehow you still want more info on riding around tahn in your gutchies?
Follow the Pittsburgh Underwear Ride on Facebook and Instagram @pittsburghunderwearride for updates.
Here’s some additional coverage:
- Underwear Bicycling and Pittsburgh’s Burgeoning Beer Scene, October Magazine, 2017
- Biking Around in your gutchies: The Underwear Ride, Bike Pittsburgh, 2015 – thanks to Bike Pittsburgh for putting this in true Pittsburgh terms. (Gutchies is a term your grandma might have used to refer to your underpants)
- What’s the skinny: Pittsburghers strip for Underwear Bike Ride, Pitt News, 2015 – This article from the Pitt News offers some of the history of the Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride.
Header photo credit: Pgh Underwear Ride Facebook page.
This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated with ride information for 2022.
The Pelicans new promo video for it’s “Won’t Bow Down” tagline is an exhilarating high energy collaboration that places the emphasis squarely on local talent and deeply rooted culture, featuring a beat from Mannie Fresh, Dee-1, and Black Masking Indians who coined the phrase the Pelicans use during games.