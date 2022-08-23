Everything you need to know about the Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride (Updated for 2022)

It’s that time of year again, when it is warm enough to get outside and ride your bike — in your underwear. Founded in 2012, the Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride is rolling into its tenth season. The first monthly group ride is Thursday, May 26th at 8 p.m.

The ride will still start at the intersection of 46th Street and Butler Street. The Underwear Bike Ride has always focused on inclusivity and positive body image, but Kowalski is encouraging attendees to make signs and show support however they feel comfortable.

Exactly what is the Underwear Bike Ride?

It’s pretty much exactly that: a group bike ride through the city, wearing your underwear (or whatever you feel comfortable in; not everyone strips to their skivvies). The route varies each month in order to provide a safe way to explore different neighborhoods as a group. It is free to participate and suitable for casual cyclists. The ride is all about “having fun and promoting a positive self body image.”

A few years ago, we interviewed organizer Scott Kowalski for The Slaw — our podcast about Pittsburgh places and Pittsburgh people. In the episode, Kowalski, an avid cyclist and biking advocate, reveals the number one rule for attending the Underwear Bike Ride: Don’t be a jag. He shares some highlights of the ride and gives some safe cycling advice.

iTunes | Spotify | Direct download Ep. 21 (right-click to download)

Check out the Facebook Page for the Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride for ride details and updates.

All rides are on the last Thursday of the month, with an 8 p.m. start time (rain or shine).

Know before your go: Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride

The underwear bike ride always begins with a quick speech by Kowalski and folks are encouraged to check their brakes, chain, and tires prior to start. Additional guidelines are posted on their website. You can also follow the Underwear Ride on Facebook.

Somehow you still want more info on riding around tahn in your gutchies?

Follow the Pittsburgh Underwear Ride on Facebook and Instagram @pittsburghunderwearride for updates.

Here’s some additional coverage:

Header photo credit: Pgh Underwear Ride Facebook page.

This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated with ride information for 2022.