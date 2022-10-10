Top 412: Pittsburgh’s Best Irish Bars

We’ve assembled a list of our favorite Irish pubs in Pittsburgh, so you can celebrate the culture of the Emerald Isle.

by Kelsey Swintek
October 10, 2022

Pittsburgh is one of the most Irish cities in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Many residents can trace their lineage back to Irish immigrants seeking to escape the Great Potato Famine in the nineteenth century when Pittsburgh was a booming industrial town. We’ve assembled a list of our favorite Irish pubs in Pittsburgh, so you can celebrate the culture of the Emerald Isle. Sláinte.

Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle

Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle has been a bastion of Irish culture in Pittsburgh since it was established in 1992. Their menu features traditional dishes such as Shepherd’s Pie and Fish n’ Chips. Come to the weekly ceili on Tuesday evening, hosted by the Pittsburgh Ceili Club at 8 p.m. This was my first Irish ceili and the regulars were welcoming and reassuring. A patient woman stood beside the stage and called out the dance instructions as we whirled and stepped and kicked across the checkered linoleum floor. Check Facebook for a schedule of live music and other upcoming events.

Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle
$$$$
Getting there
2329 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Thu 11:30am–1am
Fri-Sat 11:30am–2am
Sun Closed
Call
(412) 642-6622
More Info

Monterey Pub

Monterey Pub advertises itself as “a little piece of Ireland in the Rust Belt of America.” When I arrived at midday on a Sunday, a few families occupied wooden booths for brunch and several patrons dotted the penny-top bar. There was a selection of draught beers including two local IPAs and old favorites like Smithicks and Guinness, as well as a cocktail menu featuring bright spring flavors. For brunch, I enjoyed a sneaky amazing breakfast sandwich and crispy curly fries. The weather was unseasonal for spring and we all complained to each other about the cycles of falling hail outside the front window. In Pittsburgh, you might never know what to expect with the weather, but in the Mexican War Streets, you can always expect Irish comforts at Monterey Pub.

Check Instagram for the pub schedule of sports games, including Pittsburgh sports as well as European soccer.

Monterey Pub
$$$$
Getting there
1227 Monterey St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Fri 4pm–12am
Sat 11am–12am
Sun 11am–3:30pm

Kelly’s Korner Bar

Swing by Kelly’s Korner for no-frills and friendly service. The bar is tucked away in the residential slopes between Butler and Penn, geographically signaling the departure from the hip establishments that have cropped up along Butler Street in recent years. Step into the white halo of the Kelly’s Korner sign. There is a decent selection of bottles and cans in the fridge at the back, and the bar offers some cocktails and draught beers. Everyone seems to know each other, and the bartender greets me with a familiar “hun.” Behind the bar is a collection of Irish-themed tchotchkes, including a ceramic painted leprechaun, a doll with orange hair and a shamrock-printed apron, a bright green Bud Light bottle and a Christmas ornament decorated with Irish dancers. Along the wall are framed posters depicting collages of Ireland’s pubs. The bar is cash only and there is an ATM available on site.

Kelly's Korner
$$$$
Getting there
285 45th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Sat 4pm–2am
Sun Closed
Call
(412) 251-0238
More Info

McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s during a Steelers game feels a lot like being in Temple Bar for the Six Nations Rugby. It is packed with bodies all dressed in the team colors. Everyone vibrates with nervous tension. Wins are celebrated (sometimes with dancing on the bar). McFadden’s is conveniently located just steps away from PNC Park, Heinz Field and Stage AE.

McFadden's
$$$$
Getting there
211 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Wed Closed
Thu 4pm–2am
Fri 1pm–2am
Sat-Sun 12pm–2am
Call
(412) 322-3470
More Info

Riley’s Pour House

Look for the emerald green building, with the green awning and the billowing Irish flag. In serif block letters across the door of the front entrance reads “céad míle fáilte” – “a hundred thousand welcomes.” Riley’s Pour House is known throughout the city for its Reuben, but they also offer traditional Irish classics and pub fare, as well as Sunday brunch. They have an inviting outdoor patio and frequently host live music.

Riley's Pour House
$$$$
Getting there
215 E Main St, Carnegie, PA 15106, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Wed 11am–10pm
Thu 11am–11pm
Fri 11am–1am
Sat 9am–1am
Sun 9am–8pm
Call
(412) 279-0770
More Info

Looking for a weekend getaway?

Watch Eat Play Stay to see more of the best spots that are an easy drive from Pittsburgh.

Get the Very Local channel on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV to watch all of our shows for FREE.

Kelsey Swintek is a writer living in the East End. She publishes a weekly newsletter, where she writes about musings, shares her photography and renders occasional epiphanies. You can find her on a long walk with her dog, Fala, or with an IC Light at Kelly’s in East Liberty. Kelsey's Newsletter: Lucky Rigatoni Instagram: @KelseyPizza

More Very Local Stories

Taquitos_Tinga_Burrito

28 Places to get a Burrito in Pittsburgh

We rolled up ALL our burrito recommendations into a roundup that’s full of local favorites. Here’s where to go for Pittsburgh burritos.

juice bar

1:11 Juice Bar feeds your mind, body and taste buds

1:11 Juice Bar features organic juices, snacks, salads and wraps.

Haunted Hotels in America

13 of the Most Haunted Hotels in America

Interested in spending the night with a specter? Here are 13 of the most haunted hotels in America guaranteed to send shivers up your spine.