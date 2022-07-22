A guide to the must-do summer events in Boston
We've got a list of the must-do summer festivals and events.
All photos courtesy Getty Images
It’s summertime, and the livin’ is easy! Whether you’re ready to kick back and relax or are off to the races filling your calendar with summer plans, we’ve got you covered on the fun events in Boston you won’t want to miss, with a little something fun for everyone!
July
Boston Harborfest
Downtown Boston
July 1-4
Boston Harborfest is packed with activities the whole family will enjoy with everything from art markets, live entertainment, parades, fireworks and more. Don’t forget to try local restaurants’ adaptation of the New England classic, clam chowder and take part in crowning a winner.
Boston Pops
Hatch Memorial Shell, Boston
July 4
Come celebrate America’s birthday in one of the country’s oldest cities, at the Boston Pops celebration. This event has been hosted for almost 100 years, beginning in 1929, and continues to draw locals along the Charles River for the musical performance of the Boston Pops Orchestra, as well as its spectacular fireworks show. Special guests this year included Chaka Khan, Heather Hadley and Javier Colon.
Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival
Revere, MA
July 22-24
Ready to catch some rays by the shore? Head over to America’s very first beach in Revere, Massachusetts for the18th annual Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival. This year’s theme is “Wonders of the World,” displaying famous world landmarks. You’ll be sure to marvel at the intricate sandcastles, but that’s not all – make sure to stay for the live entertainment, fireworks and food from local spots.
Marblehead Race Week
Marblehead, MA
July 28-31
Set sail at the Marblehead Race Week in the NOOD’s (National Offshore One Design) Regatta series and see upwards of 200 boats from across the country take on the high seas. There’s no better place to be than by the ocean in the Boston summer heat.
August
Chinatown August Moon Festival
Boston Common
Aug. 8
Looking to celebrate Thanksgiving early? While it’s not quite the same, Chinatown August Moon Festival is the equivalent of America’s Thanksgiving to Chinese culture. This festival celebrates the annual harvest of wheat and rice on a full moon. Come try mooncakes (a typical Chinese dessert), cultural performances, trivia, a scavenger hunt and more while getting to know community members.
St. Anthony’s Feast
North End, Boston
Aug. 25-28
The feast of all feasts is the St. Anthony’s Feast in Boston’s North End, which has been held since 1919, and is the largest Italian religious festival in all of New England. Join in on the fun by indulging in different Italian cuisine from 100 food carts, while watching the parades, live entertainment and more! Enjoy everything from pizza, pasta, calamari, cannoli – to every Italian dish your heart could desire.
September
Boston Arts Festival
Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park
Sept. 10-11
There’s no better way to close out summer’s chapter than getting to check out and support local artists and musicians in the Boston area! Whether it’s browsing artwork like paintings, picking up some hand-made jewelry or finding your new favorite band, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Boston Film Festival
Rockport, MA
Sept. 22-26
Are you a film buff or just looking for some kick-back-and-relax entertainment? For its 38th year, the Boston Film Festival showcases a wide variety of films, grants awards and even offers a Q&A with filmmakers. Get all your burning questions answered, and maybe find a new go-to movie or two.
Is your calendar filled yet? We hope these recommendations help you have a fun-filled rest of your summer!
We’ve got three great shows that highlight the best of Boston! Check out Boston Rob Does Beantown, Blind Kitchen Boston and Eat Play Stay Boston.
More Local Stories
The Burns Library is home to much of the nation’s Irish American history
The library, located at Boston College, has the most comprehensive collection of Irish archives, rare books, and special collections in the United States.
A guide to the must-do summer events in Boston
We’ve got a list of the must-do summer festivals and events.
Need a beach trip? Go for a swim at Presque Isle State Park in Erie
Just a short 2-hour drive north of Pittsburgh, Presque Isle State Park offers beaches and relaxation in an era of social-distancing.
Hometown Tragedy: The Drake Diner Slayings
On this episode of Hometown Tragedy: The Florida Fugitive, Weeks after a pregnant woman is shot and killed in Orlando, a shootout between her suspected killer and a police officer sparks a manhunt.
Brunchfaced: The best New Orleans outdoor brunch spots
Yes, I know we’ve already entered the “Two-Showers A Day” part of New Orleans summer, but that shouldn’t stop us from enjoying the outside as much as we can.
Five Pittsburgh foodies on Instagram you should be following
Get your follow button ready.
My Amazing Cheap Date Orlando: Gators and Gamers
On this episode of My Amazing Cheap Date Orlando, our couples try vegan dishes they’ve never had and sample the best pastries and ice cream in Orlando – all for $50 or less.
Authentic flavors greet you at Mee Thai restaurant in Orlando
Mee Thai is an authentic Thai restaurant located in the heart of Central Florida, serving fan favorites like Pad Thai and Fresh Rolls.
The Burns Library is home to much of the nation’s Irish American history
The library, located at Boston College, has the most comprehensive collection of Irish archives, rare books, and special collections in the United States.
Lose yourself in these Boston immersive art experiences
From Monet and Frida to King Tut, there are multi-sensory experiences popping up across the city.
Our Lady of Good Voyage is a longtime fixture in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood
The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage was a neighborhood fixture long before the glittering waterfront towers in Boston’s Seaport appeared.
Boston mother-daughter duo help spread African culture with Tafari Wraps
With the bright colors and elegant fabrics, each piece is designed to uplift the spirits of those who wear them.