A guide to the must-do summer events in Boston

It’s summertime, and the livin’ is easy! Whether you’re ready to kick back and relax or are off to the races filling your calendar with summer plans, we’ve got you covered on the fun events in Boston you won’t want to miss, with a little something fun for everyone!

July

Boston Harborfest

Downtown Boston

July 1-4

Boston Harborfest is packed with activities the whole family will enjoy with everything from art markets, live entertainment, parades, fireworks and more. Don’t forget to try local restaurants’ adaptation of the New England classic, clam chowder and take part in crowning a winner.

Boston Pops

Hatch Memorial Shell, Boston

July 4

Come celebrate America’s birthday in one of the country’s oldest cities, at the Boston Pops celebration. This event has been hosted for almost 100 years, beginning in 1929, and continues to draw locals along the Charles River for the musical performance of the Boston Pops Orchestra, as well as its spectacular fireworks show. Special guests this year included Chaka Khan, Heather Hadley and Javier Colon.

Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival

Revere, MA

July 22-24

Ready to catch some rays by the shore? Head over to America’s very first beach in Revere, Massachusetts for the18th annual Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival. This year’s theme is “Wonders of the World,” displaying famous world landmarks. You’ll be sure to marvel at the intricate sandcastles, but that’s not all – make sure to stay for the live entertainment, fireworks and food from local spots.

Marblehead Race Week

Marblehead, MA

July 28-31

Set sail at the Marblehead Race Week in the NOOD’s (National Offshore One Design) Regatta series and see upwards of 200 boats from across the country take on the high seas. There’s no better place to be than by the ocean in the Boston summer heat.

August

Chinatown August Moon Festival

Boston Common

Aug. 8

Looking to celebrate Thanksgiving early? While it’s not quite the same, Chinatown August Moon Festival is the equivalent of America’s Thanksgiving to Chinese culture. This festival celebrates the annual harvest of wheat and rice on a full moon. Come try mooncakes (a typical Chinese dessert), cultural performances, trivia, a scavenger hunt and more while getting to know community members.

St. Anthony’s Feast

North End, Boston

Aug. 25-28

The feast of all feasts is the St. Anthony’s Feast in Boston’s North End, which has been held since 1919, and is the largest Italian religious festival in all of New England. Join in on the fun by indulging in different Italian cuisine from 100 food carts, while watching the parades, live entertainment and more! Enjoy everything from pizza, pasta, calamari, cannoli – to every Italian dish your heart could desire.

September

Boston Arts Festival

Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park

Sept. 10-11

There’s no better way to close out summer’s chapter than getting to check out and support local artists and musicians in the Boston area! Whether it’s browsing artwork like paintings, picking up some hand-made jewelry or finding your new favorite band, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Boston Film Festival

Rockport, MA

Sept. 22-26

Are you a film buff or just looking for some kick-back-and-relax entertainment? For its 38th year, the Boston Film Festival showcases a wide variety of films, grants awards and even offers a Q&A with filmmakers. Get all your burning questions answered, and maybe find a new go-to movie or two.

Is your calendar filled yet? We hope these recommendations help you have a fun-filled rest of your summer!