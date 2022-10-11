Riding the Sunrail in Orlando

Want to take a ride with me through Central Florida on the Sunrail? Have you ever? Check out the list of our stops for food and entertainment along the way for Northbound and Southbound tickets. Plus, additional information about your local choo-choo itself. We found the coolest spots, authentic food and iconic local hidden gems from Orlando to Kissimmee and back to Maitland while making memories along the way!

Sunrail does not operate on the weekends or certain holidays, but it’s a great experience during the week: Monday to Friday. The system operates over 49 miles through Volusia, Seminole, Orange, and Osceola counties. I rode the train a few times to get the overall experience to share with all of you.

Purchasing and Using a SunRail Ticket

One Way or Round Trip Tickets

WAYS TO PURCHASE: You can purchase one-way or round-trip tickets at the ticket vending machine or online. I purchased through the vending machine on the day of my trip and purchased a SunCard to use for the whole week. It’s up to you to decide on your adventure! Other patrons were headed to a doctor’s appointment, or some off to work, or this one older woman was headed to the airport with her suitcase and bags. The train offers opportunities for those without a vehicle or for those who choose to ride for its convenience.



TICKET FARES:







We checked out the schedule online and then purchased the SunCard for the week to travel within three counties. It was a great purchase for the week, and every Sunrail employee we encountered was very helpful with answers to all the questions we had along the way.

Being a local native of Orlando, I can confirm this was quite the adventure. I planned my day according to the stops I wanted to take and then went from there. I started at the Winter Park Station and purchased my ticket around 9 a.m. on Thursday. I knew from the directory that the trip to Kissimmee was leaving around 9:46 a.m., and I just had a few minutes to spare.



During that time, I went to Park Avenue and grabbed a coffee, and hit the restroom. The station wasn’t publicly open yet, so I needed to improvise and find a restroom nearby. Afterward, I made sure I was on the Southbound side with my SunCard tapped and ready to get on.



Plan your Trip around Central Florida

Sunrail Schedule Southbound

ARRIVAL LOCATION: On our first day, I rode the train alone and took it from the Winter Park Station to Kissimmee and back.

HOURS: Check the current train times and destinations online or in the directory at the station

DESTINATION STOP: Kissimmee



Sunrail Schedule Northbound

ARRIVAL LOCATION: On the second day, my kids and I arrived at the Tupperware Station and rode the train to the Maitland Station for lunch and some time at the park.

HOURS: Check the current train times and destinations online or in the directory at the station

DESTINATION STOP: Maitland







Top 10 SunRail Stops

STOP 1: MAITLAND

LOCATION: 801 Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751

https://sunrail.com/station/maitland/





We stopped at Maitland Station and had a few options of things to do while we were there. I planned it this way for the kids knowing a park was nearby one way or Philly Cheesesteaks and french fries at Kappy’s the other way.



WALKING DISTANCE: KAPPY’S SUBS

LOCATION: 501 N Orlando Avenue in Maitland, FL

HOURS: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed on Sunday

www.kappyssubsfl.com



WALKING DISTANCE: MAITLAND COMMUNITY PARK

LOCATION: 1400 Mayo Avenue in Maitland, FL

HOURS: Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

https://maitland.recdesk.com/Community/Facility/Detail?facilityId=2

Once we got off the Maitland Station, we headed toward the Maitland Community Center, where we knew we could play. If you’re looking to do something outside, they have playgrounds, basketball hoops, a boardwalk, and a nice walking pathway around the park. It’s within walking distance and worth it.



STOP 2: WINTER PARK

LOCATION: 128 W Morse Blvd., Winter Park, FL 32789

https://www.amtrak.com/stations/wpk

On Thursday, I parked at the Winter Park Station for another ride on the train, but this time going the opposite way. I planned it this way for myself knowing when I got back from my Kissimmee adventure, I wanted a choco taco as a treat at Peterbrooke on Park Avenue.



WALKING DISTANCE: PETERBROOKE CHOCOLATIER

LOCATION: 300 Park Avenue South, Winter Park, FL 32789

HOURS: Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.

https://www.peterbrooke.com



STOP 3: ADVENT HEALTH

LOCATION: 500 E Rollins Street, Orlando, FL 32803

https://sunrail.com/station/adventhealth/

At this station, I saw families headed to the Orlando Science Center after getting off the train. There are a lot of spots to treat yourself in the Ivanhoe Village area, too. Another recommendation from an employee was to get off the train and check out the Hall on the Yard, which also is within walking distance. https://thehallontheyard.com



STOP 4: LYNX CENTRAL

LOCATION: 455 North Garland Avenue in Downtown Orlando, FL

https://www.golynx.com

If you happen to get off at the Lynx Station, you can transfer from train to bus as needed or just get off downtown and hang out in the area. It sets you out close to Livingston Street, which is near and within walking distance of the newest sculpture in Orlando and some cool artistic murals.



STOP 8: CHURCH STREET

LOCATION: 99 West South Street, Orlando, FL

https://sunrail.com/station/church-street-station/

Church Street Station is iconic to Orlando, and there are a lot of spots to hit to eat for lunch or dinner, or you could stop and grab a coffee or cocktail. It’s the center of downtown Orlando and a great way to see the city of Orlando. There’s also access to Lake Eola Park within walking distance and other activities along the way.



STOP 6: ORLANDO HEALTH

LOCATION: 250 Columbia Street, Orlando, FL

https://sunrail.com/station/orlando-health-amtrak/

The Orlando Health Station is near a few of the medical facilities you may need. There are also restaurants nearby if you choose to get off for a bite to eat. One gentleman took the ramp off the train with his bike and was headed to get his bloodwork done. He hurried off and said he didn’t want to be late for his appointment. He had purchased a round-trip train ticket just for that day and for his one appointment.

STOP 7: SAND LAKE ROAD

LOCATION: 8030 S Orange Avenue in Pine Castle, FL

https://sunrail.com

At the Sand Lake Road Station, one local from Winter Park got off the train and walked to the bus that would take her to the Orlando International Airport, where she would take her flight out from Florida to visit family out of state. She mentioned the bus would take her to the Orlando International Airport, and of course, the attendants helped her on her way so she wouldn’t be lost or confused from one SunRail train to the Lynx bus.

STOP 8: MEADOW WOODS

LOCATION: 120 Fairway Woods Blvd., Orlando, FL

https://sunrail.com/station/meadow-woods/



Next stop after Sand Lake Station is Meadow Woods. The station is named after the community in it is located in. Nearby attractions would be the Orlando Watersports Complex, but not within walking distance, so you would need another form of transportation to get it.



STOP 9: TUPPERWARE

LOCATION: 3205 Orange Avenue near Hunters Creek in Kissimmee, FL

https://sunrail.com/station/tupperware/

At this station, there’s a beautiful sculpture that sits just outside the station. This is in the center of the Hunter’s Creek community, so an awesome location with apartments nearby and lots of places to live and stay as needed. The Sunrail has provided a lot more opportunities for housing nearby, too. Gatorland Orlando is close for something fun to do, but you would need a car or another form of transportation like an Uber to get to it.





STOP 10: KISSIMMEE

gatorlandLOCATION: 320 Pleasant Street, Kissimmee, FL

https://sunrail.com/station/kissimmee-amtrak/

I stopped at the Kissimmee location and got off for 30 minutes to see what we could get into plus what was within walking distance or nearby. I’m so glad I did. I walked for 20 minutes around the quaint little historic downtown Kissimmee area, and there was so much to offer. Every corner I turned was a beautiful mural from the Osceola Arts group, and I just couldn’t get over all the beautiful talent I was stumbling upon. There’s also a coffee and boba place nearby, a speakeasy that opens at 11 a.m., and a hot dog place to grab a quick bite. You can’t eat on the train, but you can certainly grab something to go.

WALKING DISTANCE: Willy’s Wieners

LOCATION: 103A Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee, FL

HOURS: Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed on Sundays

https://www.willyswieners.com