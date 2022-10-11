Get your ‘boos’ on year-round at Cocktails & Screams in Orlando

From the catchy name to the year-round tricks and treats, Cocktails and Screams is an Orlando bar is serving up haunted costume fun night after night. The witchy staff stays busy serving booze, ‘boos’ and brews to the ghoulish crowds since 2019.

“We simply love Halloween and the community of people who embrace getting dressed up in costumes and cosplay,” the bar’s ownership team, Bar None Creations, said. “We wanted to create a place that could be a spot that those who love Halloween and cosplay as much as us could enjoy together all year long! We personally enjoy attending cons and love the feeling you get when you are there of community. We wanted to build that feel and theme into our bar.”

Halloween Celebrations

Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the best holiday-themed movie ever. Join in the madness of the Rocky Horror Weekend on Oct. 15 and 16. The time warp begins at 7 p.m.

Let the kids join in the trick-or-treat brunch on Oct. 23, beginning at noon. The Hotel Transylvania Cereal Killer Brunch tickets include entrance to the showing (set for 12:30 p.m.) and an all-you-can-eat brunch. Regular menu items can also be purchased. Tickets are $13.33 each and can be purchased here.

The main event within this year’s Halloween celebration is the “13 Nights of Halloween.” The fun kicks off with the bar’s mentalist act, Matt, on Oct. 18. “Hocus Pocus Drag-tacular,” “Vampire Ball” and “Kick Ass Pirate Karaoke” are a few titles throughout the extended celebration.

Each of the 13 nights will provide different events with prizes, specials and entertainment. This event will also house a nightly costume contest. If a VIP table is of interest, they can be booked through the website,at this link.

General Admission tickets are available at the door for each event.

Ticket prices break down like this:

Tuesday and Wednesday: $26.66

Thursday: $36.66

Friday and Saturday: $46.66

Sunday, after 5:00p.m.: $13.00

*Pricing can vary for select events.

Year-round Spooky Events

After Halloween has screamed by, there will still be plenty of variety and party opportunities ‘to die for’. Weekly events range from ‘Scary-oke’ Wednesdays to live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights, Sunday brunches to Mask4Mask Dating Game Show Thursdays.

Some Sundays also feature Horror Movie Drag Bingo, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday Brunch

Each and every Sunday, from noon-5:00 p.m., the darkside venue is open to all ages for brunch. Reservations are strongly recommended and while children can participate, parental discretion is also strongly recommended. This is the only time guests younger than 21 can enter.

The ‘Cereal Killer Brunch’ and ‘Cereal Killer Brunch Cocktails’ boasts creative food and drink options. Included on the two menus are items such ‘The Big Bad Wolf’, ‘The Leather Face’ and ‘Texas Chainsaw Toast’.

The Craft

Located within Cocktails and Screams, perhaps behind the wall that leads to a secret room, is The Craft. The Craft is a witchy speakeasy, described by the establishment: “an immersive and interactive bespoken cocktail experience awaits you behind the doors of ‘The Craft.’” More information on this speakeasy can be found on their Instagram.

The Specifics

Cocktails & Screams is located at 39 West Pine Street and they can be reached at 407.904.0124. Follow them on Facebook here.

Conveniently located within the Central Business District, patrons of the spook-filled pub can easily access the SunRail with a five-minute walk.

For the spookiest of spooky times, be sure to visit this Orlando staple. This uniquely Halloween-themed bar is always serving up spirits, tricks and treats to its patrons.