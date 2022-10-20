Whether you believe in astrology or not, your zodiac sign has probably come up in conversation many times. Why are people so intrigued by astrological signs? The position of the stars during your birth is said to explain your personality, determine your financial future, and decide if your current relationship is cosmically compatible. So what do the stars have to say about your travel habits? We’ve crafted a fun yet astrologically accurate list of Fall getaways based on your zodiac sign.

Did we get it right?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Forget a quiet getaway in the country. Aries needs to be where the action is. You’re looking for adventure and excitement. Get all of your energy out with a trip to Sanford, Florida. This hidden gem north of Orlando has a ton of local breweries and bars in Downtown Sanford, all within walking distance. Celebrate Oktoberfest all year long at Hollerbach’s. You can even stay in a tiny house boat that’s close enough to walk back to after a wild night out.

Taurus (April 20- May 20)

Every now and then a Taurus will get the travel bug. When it comes to a Taurus, comfort, and luxury is a must. Don’t forget about a drool-worthy food scene. Your wanderlust does best when your destination feels like home. One thing is for sure, amenities are a must for this earth sign. With that said, Greer, South Carolina has what you’re looking for. Close proximity to the Blue Hill Mountains, the natural views are remarkable. Relax and enjoy chef-inspired dishes paired with the perfect glass of wine. Enjoy the peace and serenity of the Red Horse Inn complete with its own seasonal wine bar.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

The duality of Gemini means you enjoy new experiences that stimulate your senses. Known as one of the most intelligent signs of the zodiac, you crave educational experience to quench your curious mind. Lincoln, New Hampshire has both history and outdoor adventure. Go ziplining or snowshoeing through the White Mountains. Visit the oldest ski shop in America. Fuel your creativity with pottery painting. The Woodstock Inn and Brewery has everything you could ever need for an amazing vacation or you can get back to nature at Pemi Cabins.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, you need to relax! A vacation that feels like a home away from home preferably with a waterfront view. Think beachside resort or an island paradise with all the amenities and comforts of home. How about a nice relaxing trip to Seaside, Florida. Take sandcastle building lessons, dig into delicious BBQ, and wander around and discover the many venues featured in the 1998 Jim Carrey film “The Truman Show.”

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

A buzzing social scene with plenty of activities and immersing yourself in the local culture is what makes your lion heart roar. If wild nights and endless experiences are on your list for local travel, we suggest you give Reno, Nevada a shot. The getaway near Sacramento has it all. Known for its casinos, the biggest little city in the world has multiple bars, dining, and fun things to do.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The busy mind of a Virgo needs to be stimulated constantly. Your perfect getaway is packed with outdoor adventure and activities from start to finish. Since your Virgo mind never stops, the only way to keep you engaged during a vacation is to get out of your comfort zone. Abita Springs, Louisiana is a great place to escape the chaos of your busy mind. Bike down to the Abita taproom via Tammany Trace Rail Trail. Take a dip in the springs or leap way outside your comfort zone with Gold Coast Skydivers.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Be honest. You’re a social butterfly who loves to seek out the hidden gems of a new place. The sign of balance needs exciting adventure and a few moments of relaxation. The best place for a Libra to explore and people watch is The Berkshires. The getaway near Boston offers the duality of exciting activities and comfortable amenities.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios may seem unimpressed with most things but deep down they really love to step out of their comfort zone. You love to explore and learn hidden knowledge while still enjoying a few creature comforts. A trip to Salem, Massachusetts will not only soothe your dark soul but peak your curiosity with witchy tips, comfort foods, candy shops, and boutique hotels rich with haunted history.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The adventurous sign of the zodiac craves new experiences and excitement at every turn. Thrilling excursions and the freedom to jump from one activity to the next is ideal. A trip to St. Robert, Missouri is just what the doctor ordered. Located next to the infamous Route 66 highway there are a lot of exciting activities within the St. Roberts city limits. Explore a cave, cliff jump into a quarry, or head to the river to float and kayak. There are plenty of places to stay from hotels with all the amenities to rustic hideaways that connect you with nature.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

A cozy and comfortable trip to forget your worries and leave your work life behind you is what makes the Capricorn’s heart sing. A place where you can learn something new and have fun at the same time. The goal-oriented and driven Capricorn values educational, enriching vacations. Think museum tours and visits to historic landmarks. The Laurel Highlands has that and then some. Just 16 minutes down the road you’ll find the home of Mr. Rogers and the birthplace of the banana split.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Odds are as an Aquarius you already have a lengthy list of places that you want to explore. A tourist destination is too drab and boring for your insatiably curious mind. You prefer the excitement of the unknown. Mental stimulation and creative inspiration must be on the agenda. Huntsville, Alabama is a great getaway for an Aquarius. Now here us out. Home to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, as well as a beer trail, historic sites, and delicious food. Huntsville also has an arts and entertainment center with seven art galleries.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

It may seem cliche but Pisces loves to be near water. A tropical getaway complete with sun, sand, and surf are where you’ll find the most happiness. Escape the realities of everyday life with a trip to Capitola, California. Known as the first resort town located on the West Coast, Capitola has beautiful beaches perfect for surfing and paddle boarding. The boutique beachside hotel is a perfect place to rest after a long day of exploration.

