7 of the Most Haunted Places in Sacramento

The capital city of California helped build America with its involvement in building the transcontinental railroad during the Gold Rush era. Given its long history, Sacramento carries along with it countless stories of paranormal activity and ghost sightings. Here are some of the most haunted places in Sacramento.

Haunted Places in Sacramento that will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Old Sacramento Underground Tunnels

The dark, eerie tunnels of Old Sacramento have become the topic of many a local ghost story. Multiple disturbances have been experienced by business owners and patrons of the Old Sac Paranormal Investigation tour. On more than one occasion, a dark menacing energy and unexplained noises have been reported.

Citizen Hotel

The Citizen Hotel is one of the most well-known haunted hotels in Sacramento. The spirits of the Sacramento Hotel have been seen walking around the hotel grounds. Dark shadows and disembodied footsteps can be heard walking down the dark empty hallways.

Delta King

The theater of the Delta King hotel in Sacramento is believed to be haunted by the original captain. Employees have reported seeing him sitting in the balcony during performances. The sound of footsteps, a young girl giggling, and water glasses clinking and spilling are the most common experiences.

Sacramento Theater Company

Two phantoms have also been witnessed around the upstairs, stage-left dressing room of the Sacramento Theater Company. A tall, thin man with a mustache and a very sad Polish actress by the name of Madame Modjeska has been seen numerous times. Keep your eyes on the large mirrors. You may get a glimpse of Madame Modjeska getting ready for her next performance.

The Vernon-Brannon House

Originally Sacramento’s first post office, the building became the founding site of the Sacramento Pioneer Association after the post office burned down in 1852. It’s been said that if you stand on the stairs for too long, a female apparition will whisper, “Excuse me” in your ear. Lights on the upper balcony have also been known to turn on without warning.

Haunted Places Near Sacramento

Freeport Factory

Freeport Factory is one of the most haunted places in the city. Reports include the sound of disembodied children’s laughter. Others have experienced the door to the factory swinging shut and locking them inside.

Preston Castle

Preston Castle opened in 1894. The former reform school housed many boys deemed as bad influences. Many of the boys housed here died from mistreatment and disease. It’s suggested that the spirits of the boys that died still roam the property. This haunted place near Sacramento has been featured on the paranormal television show “Ghost Hunters” and is also a popular location used for scary movies.

