Here are the Sacramento foodies you need to follow on social media

Whether you need family night ideas or date dining options, here are the best Sacramento foodies trying everything the city has to offer.

by Mary Staes
October 6, 2022

If it’s one thing we never tire of, it’s pictures and videos of great food. Whether you need family night ideas or date dining options, here are the best Sacramento foodies trying everything the city has to offer.

Alex Blaise – @sacboyeats

sacramento foodies sacboyeats
Photo courtesy @sacboyeats

Originally from Brooklyn, Alex shares his love of food and photography on his Instagram account. When he’s not eating, he’s an academic counselor for first-generation students at Sacramento State. His account makes every slice of pizza look delicious.

Da Eatz with Bri – @DaEatzwithBri

sacramento foodies
Photo courtesy @DaEatzwithBri

Thanks to DaEatzwithBri we learned about the churro waffle. Bri covers food from Sacramento to The Bay and isn’t afraid to dig into new cultures, like food from Laos or Jamaican curry chicken.

Dixie – @deets.on.eats

Dixie is a food blogger and Sacramento native. “Food is the only form of art necessary to survive,” she says on her blog. “Crafting and sharing it is uniquely human.” Dixie is also one of the hosts of Very Local’s original show, “Maddie and Dixie Take Sactown,” where she and photographer Maddy Eccles explore the heart and soul of the city through incredible activities, hidden gems, amazing eats and the locals who make Sactown so special. Click here to download the app and watch their adventures.

Kevin – @kevineatsitall

This Sac/Elk Grove foodie has been voted Yelp Elite two years in a row (2020, 2021).

Gregory Berger – @thefreshbreaddaily

Gregory prides himself on bread! “Buns.Bread.Blogs” is what he’s known for. In addition to his baking and blogging, he is a published author of the book Buns & Burgers.

Mary Staes is Digital Content Lead for Very Local. She works with our freelancers and crafts content for our social media platforms and website. Before Very Local, she worked with CBS affiliate WWL-TV as a web producer and weekend assignment editor for about 4 years. She has also handled broadcast coverage for 160 Marine Reserve training facilities while she served as an active duty Marine. As a native New Orleanian, she takes being "very local" to heart. She loves being intertwined with the culture and figuring out how there are less than two degrees of separation between us all, whether...

