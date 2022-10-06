Here are the Sacramento foodies you need to follow on social media

If it’s one thing we never tire of, it’s pictures and videos of great food. Whether you need family night ideas or date dining options, here are the best Sacramento foodies trying everything the city has to offer.

Alex Blaise – @sacboyeats

Photo courtesy @sacboyeats

Originally from Brooklyn, Alex shares his love of food and photography on his Instagram account. When he’s not eating, he’s an academic counselor for first-generation students at Sacramento State. His account makes every slice of pizza look delicious.

Da Eatz with Bri – @DaEatzwithBri

Photo courtesy @DaEatzwithBri

Thanks to DaEatzwithBri we learned about the churro waffle. Bri covers food from Sacramento to The Bay and isn’t afraid to dig into new cultures, like food from Laos or Jamaican curry chicken.

Dixie – @deets.on.eats

Dixie is a food blogger and Sacramento native. “Food is the only form of art necessary to survive,” she says on her blog. “Crafting and sharing it is uniquely human.” Dixie is also one of the hosts of Very Local’s original show, “Maddie and Dixie Take Sactown,” where she and photographer Maddy Eccles explore the heart and soul of the city through incredible activities, hidden gems, amazing eats and the locals who make Sactown so special. Click here to download the app and watch their adventures.

Ready to explore Sacramento? Watch local influencers Maddy and Dixie explore Sacramento through incredible activities, hidden gems, and amazing eats.



Get the Very Local channel on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV to watch all of our shows for FREE. Watch Maddy & Dixie Take Sacramento on the Very Local app.

Kevin – @kevineatsitall

This Sac/Elk Grove foodie has been voted Yelp Elite two years in a row (2020, 2021).

Gregory Berger – @thefreshbreaddaily

Gregory prides himself on bread! “Buns.Bread.Blogs” is what he’s known for. In addition to his baking and blogging, he is a published author of the book Buns & Burgers.