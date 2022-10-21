Check out these Sacramento pumpkin patches

Sacramento is a gem of a city with tons of amazing pumpkin patches to visit this autumn. Below are five farms I visited that families would have a blast at and would make a great date spot! Make sure to visit one before the month ends because the last day to experience this is Oct. 31.

Need help deciding where to find the best pumpkin patches in Sacramento?

The corn maze here is known to be home to the world’s largest corn maze. They were named in the 2007 and 2014 Guinness Book World Records. What makes Cool Patch Pumpkins so special is that every year it changes with a unique theme, so there is always a reason to come back! The pumpkin patch in Sacramento is huge, with so many you can pick from, including squash and gourds — not to mention many great photo opportunities.

Location: 6150 Dixon Avenue, West Dixon, CA 95620

Hours of operation: Every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A beautiful 9-acre family-friendly farm in Sacramento has plenty of activities and animals to see. Here you can pet goats, go on pony rides, The Big Dig family mining, climb a huge haystack, and many more! The way the pumpkins are laid out in rows is so unique too. You can even reserve the weekend for birthday parties. Don’t forget to pick up a homemade caramel apple and delicious popcorn.

Location: ​11011 Cecatra Dr, Wilton, CA 95693

Hours of operation: Monday to Friday from 12-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

A popular farm located in Apple Hill has been open since 1915. This pumpkin patch in Sacramento features its own grown pumpkins. Besides being a hot spot for apple season, many come here during the fall to enjoy the scenery and taste pumpkin-flavored doughnuts. There is plenty of parking available, and admission is free. This farm is open 363 days a year, so in the event you are not able to visit this time, you can always come back for seasonal events.

Location: ​2952 Carson Road, Placerville, CA 95667

Hours of operation: Every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What makes this place unique is that they have the only jumping pillow (trampoline) in Sacrament County. On the weekends, you can watch the pig race and meet the Disney princesses that come to share some of the season’s magic. In the spirit of Halloween, the 10-acre Morbid Haunted Corn Maze in Sacramento is open and ready to welcome those who dare to enter. There are only two days left for this, which are Oct. 28 and 29.

Location: ​3010 Burrows Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This farm is famous for its Sloughhouse sweet corn. Here, they sell fresh produce and have a “you-pick” until mid-November, where you can get corn, cucumber, squash, green beans or peppers. Walking further in, you’ll see a lot of different-sized pumpkins pre-organized and stacked, ready to get picked out. The tractor ride is free and takes you all the way to the pumpkin patch. Davis Ranch is about 15-20 minutes away from Fog Willow Farms. You can definitely visit two in one day if time permits.

Location: ​13211 Jackson Road, Sloughhouse, CA 95683

Hours of operation: Every day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.