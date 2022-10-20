Blind Kitchen New Orleans on Very Local

Celebrate International Chefs Day with a very New Orleans cooking show

Thursday, Oct. 20 is International Chefs Day 2022. Celebrate on the sofa by binge watching our local chefs on “Blind Kitchen: New Orleans.”

by Mary Staes | October 20, 2022

Get the Very Local App

Today is International Chefs Day! In New Orleans, we have no shortage of great places to eat, and not only do we love our food, but we love the people that cook it. 

Want to celebrate local chefs on International Chefs Day? Check out our show “Blind Kitchen: New Orleans.” Stream all of the episodes for free on the Very Local app

In this quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation.

Here are the chefs featured in Season One:

Creole Cook-Off: In this episode, Eric Cook, chef and owner of Gris-Gris and Saint John, and Ericka Lassair, chef and founder of Diva Dawg, go toe-to-toe with creole corn maque choux and an etoufee jambalaya potato.

Et Tu, Chicken Liver: In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off cooking seafood tapado and chicken liver mousse with cheddar biscuits.

More Than A Feeling:  Mark Quiroz aka Estrada, chef at the House of Blues, and Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, face off to see who can recreate albondigas soup and shrimp and sausage potatoes.

Let’s Dance: Octavio Ycaza, chef and board member with Good Trouble Network and Chef Scott, founder and chef of Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ, create tiradito and creole bouillabaisse.

Deceiving Dishes: Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie at Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.The two make wood-fired watermelon carpaccio and sous vide duck with crawfish and curry wontons.

Rematch: Cristina Quackenbush, chef/owner of Milkfish, and Jennifer Cole, executive chef at the Laurel Oak restaurant in the Magnolia Hotel, create chicken adobo and sopa de ajo.

All’s Fair In Love and War: Daren Porretto, chef de cuisine of Saint John, and Amy Mehrtens, executive chef at Copper Vine, create tuna tartare and okonomiyaki.

Who’s Got the Sauce: Jas Rogers, chef/owner of Saucex Dat, and Aaron Poret, sous chef at Bywater American Bistro, create cornbread and cabbage fritters and snapper beurre blanc.

Binge-watch more shows all about New Orleans

In addition to “Blind Kitchen: New Orleans,” we’ve got lots more local shows that you can stream for free. Check out “My Amazing Cheap Date: New Orleans” for great date ideas and “Eat Play Stay: New Orleans” to discover some of the best weekend getaways near the Crescent City. Download the Very Local app to stream all of the episodes for free!

Mary Staes

Mary Staes

Mary Staes is Digital Content Lead for Very Local. She works with our freelancers and crafts content for our social media platforms and website. Before Very Local, she worked with CBS affiliate WWL-TV as a web producer and weekend assignment editor for about 4 years. She has also handled broadcast coverage for 160 Marine Reserve training facilities while she served as an active duty Marine. As a native New Orleanian, she takes being "very local" to heart. She loves being intertwined with the culture and figuring out how there are less than two degrees of separation between us all, whether we're natives or not.

Explore more Very Local stories

Explore more Very Local stories

restaurants in repurposed buildings

 If These Walls Could Talk: New Orleans Restaurants in Repurposed Buildings

From the French Quarter to Lakeview, read more about the stories hidden within the walls of some of the cities best restaurants.

MyAmazingCheapDateNOLA_105.mp4.00_09_23_03.Still002

Guide to late night food in NOLA // Where to eat after 10pm

While everyone is familiar with Clover Grill, the 24/7 diner that uses hubcaps to cook the hamburgers, there’s certainly more to the late-night eats scene than that. Here are a few of the spots night owls can get their grub on in the Crescent City regardless of neighborhood or craving.

Abby Berendt - MACD_EP08_ALL_BLOCKS_LOCKED_COLOR_SOUND_CLEAN_00_04_52_15_Still002

My Amazing Cheap Date: Funky Art and Tacos in New Orleans

“My Amazing Cheap Date” takes viewers through a variety of fresh, fun, and charming date ideas in the great city of New Orleans — all for $50 or less.

Get the Very Local App

Download the Very Local app to stream all of the Very Local original series for FREE!

Get the Very Local App

Download the Very Local app to stream all of the Very Local original series for FREE!

Featured Origional Series

Local-Love_KA_NoCTA_horz

Local Love Kansas City

Hometown Tragedy

Hometown Tragedy

Maker Nation

Maker Nation with Ashley Adams

Boston Rob Does Beantown

Boston Rob Does Beantown

FindingAdventure_KA_horz_noCTA

Finding Adventure with Kinga Philipps