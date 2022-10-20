Celebrate International Chefs Day with a very New Orleans cooking show

Today is International Chefs Day! In New Orleans, we have no shortage of great places to eat, and not only do we love our food, but we love the people that cook it.

Want to celebrate local chefs on International Chefs Day? Check out our show “Blind Kitchen: New Orleans.” Stream all of the episodes for free on the Very Local app.

In this quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation.

Here are the chefs featured in Season One:

Creole Cook-Off: In this episode, Eric Cook, chef and owner of Gris-Gris and Saint John, and Ericka Lassair, chef and founder of Diva Dawg, go toe-to-toe with creole corn maque choux and an etoufee jambalaya potato.

Et Tu, Chicken Liver: In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off cooking seafood tapado and chicken liver mousse with cheddar biscuits.

More Than A Feeling: Mark Quiroz aka Estrada, chef at the House of Blues, and Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, face off to see who can recreate albondigas soup and shrimp and sausage potatoes.

Let’s Dance: Octavio Ycaza, chef and board member with Good Trouble Network and Chef Scott, founder and chef of Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ, create tiradito and creole bouillabaisse.

Deceiving Dishes: Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie at Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.The two make wood-fired watermelon carpaccio and sous vide duck with crawfish and curry wontons.

Rematch: Cristina Quackenbush, chef/owner of Milkfish, and Jennifer Cole, executive chef at the Laurel Oak restaurant in the Magnolia Hotel, create chicken adobo and sopa de ajo.

All’s Fair In Love and War: Daren Porretto, chef de cuisine of Saint John, and Amy Mehrtens, executive chef at Copper Vine, create tuna tartare and okonomiyaki.

Who’s Got the Sauce: Jas Rogers, chef/owner of Saucex Dat, and Aaron Poret, sous chef at Bywater American Bistro, create cornbread and cabbage fritters and snapper beurre blanc.

